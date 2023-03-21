Police report, 3/21/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office

▲ Douglas John Wells, 24, Northridge Drive, Cumming — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ James Brian Barrs, 39, Buster Miller Road — Aggravated assault, elder abuse, battery/family violence first offense.

▲ Alexander Kyle Durrance, 22, John M. Brewton Road, Glennville — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Tristen Andrew Dyches, 26, West Waters Lane — Possession with intent of methamphetamine, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, giving, possessing liquor, drugs, weapons by an inmate with permission of warden, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent.

▲ Christopher Noel Herrington, 53, Northside Drive West — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Kirsten Helen Hunter, 18, East Main St. — Criminal damage to property second degree, influencing witness, two charges deface public monument, plaque, marker or memorial, two charges criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public indecency/misdemeanor, probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony; hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, simple battery, driving while license suspended or revoked/felony, criminal trespass damage to property.

▲ Jacob Thomas Jenkins, 25, Broom Straw Trace, Ellabell — Criminal trespass.

▲ Malyah Denise Raymond, 27 Lanier Drive — Simple battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Robert Corey Blair, 30, Railroad St. — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Rigoberto Cortez, 43, Carmel Drive — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Temira Shantral Jackson, 27, East Main St. — Possession of amphetamine.

▲ Jamichael Tashawn Lee, 36, Lundon Blvd., Augusta — Possession of a firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

▲ Willie Edward Roberts, 55, South College St. — Possession of amphetamine.

Robert Aaron Rushing, 28, Bermuda Run — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Stephanie Denise Sanders, 47, Packinghouse Road — Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects, wanted person.

▲ Elijah Lonell Wilson, 30, University Place — Simple battery/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Eric Reynolds Aycock, 40, Pine Cedar Derive, Palm Coast, Fla. — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Jean Raymald Metellus, 57, Aruba Road, Claxton — DUI less safe alcohol, no insurance.

▲ Erizan Sanchez-Espinoza, 23, Green Oak Drive, Savannah — Failure to yield while entering highway, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, littering highway.

▲ Janelle Elizabeth Turner, 30, Harvey Road, Brooklet — DUI less safe combination 1-3, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, speeding in excess of maximum limits.





BULLOCH CENTRAL

911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff's Office — 36 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff's Office — Eight calls Friday; five calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff's Office — Six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Saturday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 27 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Six calls Friday; 17 calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Claxton County Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS —19 medical calls Friday; four accident calls, one coroner call and 24 medical calls Saturday; four accident calls, one coroner call, one rescue call and 14 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; one medical call Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Eight medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; five medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 46 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 41 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transports — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Liberty County 911 — One call Sunday

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy