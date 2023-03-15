Police report, 3/15/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Robert James Schaefer, 35, Pearl Lane, Ellabell — Battery/family violence first offense.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tiquan Deion Ballard, 20, Bermuda Run — Simple battery, stalking/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Landon Coro Heath Scott, 20, Courtney Way — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Alexander Glenn Simon, 17, Pomerance Place, Charlotte — Pedestrian must walk on sidewalk/shoulder, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Bryan Da’Neil Williams, 17, Hart St. — Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.





INCIDENTS

▲ MIDDLEGROUND ROAD — Complainant said his brother is trying to enter the residence of his late father. Complainant said he is the executor of the estate and he did not want his brother inside the residence until everything is done in court. He said the camera system notified him that his brother was in the garage. Complainant said the brother could be on the property, but not in the garage or residence. The brother said he didn’t realize that included the garage. He said he would consult his attorney.

▲ KYLE SORRELL ROAD — Complainant said a juvenile had a knife and wouldn’t release it. Complainant said he physically restrained the juvenile to keep from getting the knife back in her hand. Complainant said the juvenile was acting out and was texting an older man.

▲ CYPRESS LAKE DRIVE — Complainant said a tow truck company came on his property and towed a Honda Fit that belonged to a person he knew. He did say the vehicle had a lien on it and was in arrears for payments. He said he wanted the incident documented so he could press charges against the towing company because his property is posted with “No Easement” signs. He was advised of Magistrate Court procedures.

▲ CHATHAM PLACE/RUTLEDGE LANE — Complainant said juveniles were entering houses in the area. Criminal trespass warnings were issued.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH — A customer and a clerk at a truck stop got into a dispute. The customer was served with a criminal trespass.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 21 calls Monday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Monday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Eight calls Monday.

▲ Georgia State Police — Six calls Monday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Monday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Six calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 21 calls Monday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Monday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — Two calls Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Seven calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 27 medical calls Monday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Five medical calls Monday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Monday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 41 calls Monday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Monday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy