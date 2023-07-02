Police report, 2/7/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Michael Ray Caplinger, 35, Sandpiper Drive — Possession of methamphetamine, cruelty to children/ third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, simple battery/family violence, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Austin Michael Elenbaas, 24, Akins Anderson Road, Register — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ William Travis Barrett Haines, 35, Buckstone Court — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Eugene Junior Howard, 61, Burkhalter Mobile Home Park — Insurance fraud.

▲ Kasey Wayne Morris, 39, Miller Road, Portal — Loitering or prowling.

▲ Alex Uriel Sierra, 25, Walden Way — DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

▲ Alexander Torres, 53, Mill Creek Drive, Rincon — Aggravated assault/family violence, aggravated battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Cheyanne Noelle Bush, 18, DUI less safe alcohol, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, improper left or right turn.

▲ Patricia Nicile Gibson, 23, Warren Mason Blvd, Brunswick — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, headlight requirements.

▲ George Ashton Jacobs, 22, Lower Meigs Road, Moultrie — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Jalesa Charlene Latties, 30, West Inman St. — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Mario Conrad Melton, 22, Lanier Drive — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to obey traffic control device.

▲ Christopher Darell Prescott, 38, Soloman Circle — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Crystal Marie Williams, 35, Old Swainsboro Road, Twin City — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Gloria Jean Canady, 62, Blackcreek Church Road, Brooklet — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Alenjandro Urrutia, 34, Whispering Pines Blvd. — Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Thomas Bradford Wilkes, 39, Wolkes Lane, Reidsville — Two charges possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants drugs without consent, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, DUI less safe drugs, following too closely, failure to maintain lane, drugs not in original container/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one oz.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Megan Sydney Vanhorn, 18, Georgia Ave. — Criminal trespass, furnishing, possessing and purchasing alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Three calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 30 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — 10 calls Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — One calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; 12 calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Six calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday; five calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Friday; 37 calls Saturday; 42 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 14 calls Friday; 19 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday

▲ Evans County Fire Department — Four calls Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Seven calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls and 29 medical calls Friday; four accident calls and 27 medical calls Saturday; 28 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and seven medical calls Friday; five medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; one accident call and sight medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 46 calls Friday; 52 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — Two calls Friday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — One call Saturday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Friday; four calls Saturday; one call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy