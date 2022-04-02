Police report, 2/4/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS





Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Naljarome Marquis Hendrix, 37, Barnes Mobile Home – Simple battery/family violence.

Jauron Justin Lang, 20, Sonata Circle, Pooler – Hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Walter Blake Pulliam, 33, Williams Landing Road – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Benjamin Grant Younstrom, 23, Timber Crest Lane – Financial transaction card fraud.

Statesboro Police Department

Evan Michael Beals, 20, Riverside Drive, Eaton – DUI less safe alcohol, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Giovanni Kwame Bolds, 28, Patrol Road, Forsyth – Criminal trespass/damage to property, criminal trespass.

John Jarrion Morris, 25, Lanier Drive – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, purchase possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Charise Shantell Powell, 38, Blackberry Court – Contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Bradley Thomas Miller, 28, Baldpate Road, Bloomingdale – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, following too closely, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Business owner said he leased a 14-foot, Big Tex Dump Trailer to a customer on Jan. 14 for a 24-hour period. The customer has not returned the trailer and the number he gave on his rental form returns as a Google account. Owner estimated the value of the trailer at $10,688. After calling the Google account, a call was returned, but he was not the customer, nor did he know who the customer was.

CYPRESS LAKE ROAD – A telephone cable fell on a traveling school bus. There was no damage to the bus or the students and driver on the bus. Northland Cable was advised of the downed cable.

SAWGRASS TRAIL – Complainant said someone entered his vehicle over the weekend. Some change was taken. Nothing else.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Jan. 27-Feb. 3)

▲ Portal – Two miscellaneous fire calls; five brush/grass fire calls; one vehicle fire.

▲ Register – Two fire alarms.

▲ Nevils – One medical call; two woods fires; one miscellaneous fire call; one medical response; two brush/grass fires.

▲ Bay – One miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Stilson – None.

▲ Brooklet – One fire alarm; one woods fire.

▲ Leefield – None.

▲ Clito – None.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 12 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – One call Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call and 23 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Nine medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 47 calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Five calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy