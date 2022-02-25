Police report, 2/25/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Ashlee Lynn Bragg, 21, Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah – Simple battery/family violence.

Burranco Ramirez, 31, Bird Road – DUI less safe alcohol, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Gregory Scott Boulus, 18, Milledges Road, Augusta – Criminal trespass.

Alanna Marie Navarro, 20, Mike Brannen Road – Simple battery/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Nico Xavier Jakia Coney, 27, Gretles Hunt – Simple battery/family violence.

Hannah Marie Byers, 18, Hathburn Court, Dunwoody – DUI under the age of 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving without a license, failure to yield when entering highway.

Garrett Michael Grandstaff, 22, Edgewood Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane.

Hunter Declan Haynes, 22, Savannah Lane, Savannah – Criminal trespass.

Jatavious Rakim Johnson, 27, Tepee Way – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence.

Larry Antoine Kelly, 32, Perkins Road, Millen – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/felony, battery on law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Randall Travis Rowe, 31, Highway 88, Sandersville – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Manager of a convenience store said a woman has been trying to sell things outside her store and begging for money. He said he has asked her to leave several times, but would not. He said he would like to serve her a criminal trespass warning. Upon driving to the store, I saw a woman walking on the road. I asked her if she had had any issues with the convenience store nearby. She said the clerk was always rude to her. I served her with a criminal trespass warning and she said she would stay away from the store.

I-16 WEST MILE MARKER 137 – Deputies responded to I-16 West at Mile Marker 137 in reference to a broken down vehicle that was broken into and had items stolen from the inside. It was also discovered that the catalytic converter was stolen. The offender is unknown at this time.

TOUCHDOWN ROAD/BOOSTER BLVD. – The stop sign at the intersection is missing. No offender is known at this time.

NEVILS GROVELAND ROAD – Complainant said an unknown man is going onto other people’s yards in the area and going into their mailboxes. She said she confronted him and they argued. She said he threatened to break into her home. She said he walks in the area about 4:30 p.m. most days. She wanted him served with a criminal trespass. The offender could not be found and complainant was advised to call law enforcement if he returned.

MILL CREEK LODGE APTS. – Complainant said a woman was recently evicted but would not leave. The woman was served with a criminal trespass warning and advised to leave. It was later discovered that one of the complaining parties had multiple warrants out of Clayton County. He was arrested and transported to the Bulloch County Jail.

SOUTHERN HOMES – Complainant said furniture was stolen from one of the mobile homes on the lot. Report was made to document the incident.

MILLER ST. – Complainant said there was a physical altercation between her and a man. She requested he be served with a criminal trespass.

VETERAN”S MEMORIAL PARKWAY – Deputy was travelling on Veteran’s Memorial Parkway behind a silver Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle was in the left lane with no one to pass in the right lane. Several vehicles behind her attempted to pass. When she approached Brannen St., she began to swerve in her lane and deputy conducted a traffic stop. Driver was issued a “Slow Poke” law citation for driving in the left lane without passing.

T.H. LEE ROAD – Complainant said someone stole his 2014 red Craftsman lawnmower from a shed on his property. Complainant gave a further description of the mower along with the serial number. He said he would like his mower returned and the offender criminally charged.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(Feb. 14-20)

▲ Rural county intake — Seven adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.

▲ City of Statesboro — Two adult dogs and one puppy; one kitten.

▲ Adopted — Five adult dogs and three puppies; two kittens.

▲ Rescued — One adult dog and five puppies; one adult cat and one kitten.

▲ Reclaimed — Three adult dogs.

▲ Died at Shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — One adult dog; one adult cat (severe medical).

▲ Fees collected — $245.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Feb. 17-24)

▲ Portal – Four fire alarms; one rescue call.

▲ Register – One fire alarm; one woods fire; one miscellaneous fire call, two brush/grass fire calls.

▲ Nevils – One fire alarm; one medical response call; one brush/grass fire call; one vehicle fire.

▲ Bay – One fire alarm.

▲ Stilson – One miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call; one fire alarm.

▲ Brooklet – One fire alarm.

▲ Leefield – None.

▲ Clito – One brush/grass fire call.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 12 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 18 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Two medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 31 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Wednesday

— compiled by Jim Healy