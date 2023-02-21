Police report, 2/21/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Amanda Charisse Burnette, 23, Barden Place, Roxboro, N.C. — Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz., brake lights/signal device requirements, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Nathaniel Lionel Cooper, 38, Dellwood Drive, Valdosta — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Emanuel Rodricus Curry, 37, Pamela Way — Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Robert David Deal, 47, Foster Williams Road, Register — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Christian Michael Ferris, 25, View Point Ave. — Possession of cocaine, possession and use of drug related objects.

▲ Carter Michael Johnson, 20, Highway 67 — DUI less safe alcohol, tag lights required.

▲ Margie Elise Kramer-Williamson, 52, Highway 67, Brooklet — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Jacqueline Brown Mikell, 54, Ezra Place, Midway — No insurance, theft by shoplifting.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Michael Clark Deal, 37, Dogwood Drive — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Yourlanda Levette Everett, 46, Institute St. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Othnell Christian Ferguson, 27, Sawmill Way, Pembroke — Possession of firearm by convicted felon, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of drug related objects, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ Laterria Shawanna Alace Mincey, 36, Pamela Way — Criminal trespass.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Tony Allen Beckworth, 47, Eldora Road, Ellabell — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Sarah Leigh Forehand, 19, Briarcliff Road, Nashville — DUI less safe alcohol, tag lights required.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Jermey Rashad Curtis, 20, D St., Jeffersonville — Aggravated sexual battery.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 19 calls Friday; 22 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Five calls Friday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Three calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 40 calls Friday; 42 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Six calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Bulloch — One call Friday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Five accident calls and 23 medical calls Friday; one accident call and 20 medical calls Saturday; one coroner call, one rescue call and 32 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Six medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call and three medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One coroner call and six medical calls Friday; one coroner call and three medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and five medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 51 calls Friday; 51 calls Saturday; 44 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transports — Three calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — One call Friday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Friday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institution — Two call Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Two calls Sunday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center — One call Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy