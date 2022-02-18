Police report, 2/18/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Manager of a convenience store said the store’s video camera caught an employee taking $20 out of the register. The cashier was shown to have taken a $20 bill out of the register while completing a card transaction and slowly put the cash in her back left pocket. The manager was advised a report would be done. He declined to press charges.

LITTLE DOE COURT – Complainant said she said she saw a man and a woman walk through her yard on her video camera. She said it appeared the woman was trying to take something. Complainant said she didn’t know the man, but thought she knew the woman. The woman in question was contacted and said that evening she got into an argument with her boyfriend and she left her residence. She said she did walk through the complainant’s yard with a friend, but she did not try to take anything. She was served with a criminal trespass warning and advised not to go into the complainant’s yard again.

FLOYD ROAD – A complaint was made about a car parked in the middle of the road. After a brief investigation, the driver of the vehicle was found asleep in the vehicle and arrested for DUI.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Feb. 3-17)

▲ Portal – One miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call; one woods fire; one fire alarm.

▲ Register – One fire alarm; one vehicle fire.

▲ Nevils – One miscellaneous fire call; one woods fire call; two brush/grass fires.

▲ Bay – One miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call.

▲ Stilson – One miscellaneous fire call; one brush/grass fire call; one structure fire.

▲ Leefield – Two brush/grass fire calls.

▲ Clito – Three brush/grass fire calls.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two call Wednesdays.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 12 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 27 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, two fire calls, one first responder call and 237 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 34 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Three calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy