Police report, 2/16/22

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

STATESBORO-BULLOCH COUNTY AIRPORT – Complainant said the gate to the container depot at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport had been struck sometime during the day. The gate was damaged to the point where it could not be closed and secured. Complainant said a bulldozer was delivered earlier in the day for a construction company, but he did not know who delivered the equipment.

TWIN FORKS ROAD – Complainant said he recently was evicted but he still had property at the residence. He said the landlord allowed his groceries, television set and Playstation 4 to be taken from the residence by his former girlfriend, who was living with him, and her father. Upon contacting the father, he said the property in question belonged to his daughter.

MIKE BRANNEN ROAD – Complainant said he was awakened by a loud noise and when he looked out the window, he saw his grandmother’s cast iron, 50-gallon kettle being loaded onto the bed of an early 2000’s model pickup, white in color. Complainant said he yelled at the offenders, but they drove off. He said he was unable to get a tag number or a description of the offenders.

BROOKLET-DENMARK ROAD – In response to a complaint, a Bulloch County motor grader had been “paint-balled” the previous evening. When county employee came to the scene that morning, he discovered orange paint ball spots all over the grader. He said he was able to remove the marks with Windex spray.

OLD THORN POND ROAD – Complainant said she her driveway gate was opened and her window at the front of her house was broken. The window appears to have been broken with a blunt object. She does not know who would have broken her window.

HIGHWAY 24 – In responding to s disorderly conduct complaint, it was found two basketball coaches had a miscommunication about the practice time for the court, which resulted in several verbal altercations and some verbal threats. A team that was using the court would not leave when the other team arrived to practice, which resulted in several heated arguments. During the investigation, it was discovered there was animosity between the two coaches prior to the incident. The teams were separated and no further problems were reported.

CHASE COURT – Complainant said he was coming from Milledgeville to visit a friend. As he was pulling into the driveway of his friend’s house, a small, dark-in-color vehicle pulled in behind him. A man approached him from the vehicle, showed a pistol and robbed him of $265 and a gold necklace.

BILLY MIKELL ROAD – Responding to a report of a possible burglary, it was determined that burglary did take place and the case was turned over to the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – One call Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Eight calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls and 27 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Three medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 67 calls Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy