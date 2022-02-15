Police report, 2/15/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Caleb Andrew Burke, 19, Highway 46, Brooklet — Disrupting public school, battery, disorderly conduct.

▲ John Anthony Curl, 41, Broad St., Metter — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Kristen Nicole Handy, 31, Deloach Church Connection, Pembroke — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Regena Leigh Heath, 34, Mudd Lane, Brooklet — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Zydraous Keevorous Holloway, 26, Allison Lane — Battery/ family violence first offense, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, tags/alteration or improper transfer, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits, tire requirements.

▲ Roshaunda Ida Daschell Johnson, 22, Lanier Drive — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Kevin Jamal Littles, 31, Daphany Lane — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

▲ James Blake Nesmith, 32, Grimshaw Road — Possession with intent of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less tha 1 oz.,, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Demarion Lee Roberts, 17, Golf Club Circle — Five charges simple assault/family violence.

▲ Grady Pascal Scott, 29, Grimshaw Road — Possession with intent of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

▲ Ryan Clinton Shepard, 29, South College St. — Speeding in excess of maximum limits, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Jason Lee Thompson, 39, Thompson Landing Road, Guyton — Two charges possession of methamphetamine, tag registration requirements.

▲ Amanda Sue Towson, 36, G.W. Oliver Road — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ John Kurt Cannon, 48, Miller St. — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Timothy Levon Coleman, 27, Chandler Road — Two charges obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to yield for authorized emergency vehicle, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, failure to maintain lane, headlight requirements, opening doors to moving traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Elijah Donte Harrell, 17, Chandler Road — Sexual battery/misdemeanor.

▲ Dangelo Sanchez Lundy, 25, Scotch Pine Ave. — Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Garry Bernard Mells, 17, 112 Marsham Drive — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Carlos Xavier Sevilla, 24, West Jones Ave. — Discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street, possession and carrying concealed weapon without a license/first offense misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Rogelio Leonardo Gutierrez, 29, Grady Johnson Road — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Jeremy Allen Moy, Apache Trail, Fort Mitchell, Ala. — DUI less safe alcohol, move over law, suspended registration.

▲ Joseph Randrof Rich, 47, Tamo Lane — DUI less safe/combination 1-3, expired registration.





➤ Portal Police Department

▲ Terry Lynn Bryant, 44, Paul St., Portal — Simple battery/family violence.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Friday; 10 calls Saturday; 19 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Four calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 25 calls Friday; 31 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday

▲ Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Friday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, two fire calls and 31 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one first-responder call and 13 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls and 25 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One fire call and five medical calls Friday; two medical calls Saturday; and six medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One fire call and six medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; one accident call and nine medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 37 calls Friday; 43 calls Saturday; 35 calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — One call Friday; one call Sunday

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — One call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



