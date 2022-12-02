Police report, 2/12/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Brian Patrick Crider, 37, Old Riggs Mill Road — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Shawntez D’Malique Everett, 25, Highway 24 — Fleeing or attempting to flee a police officer for a felony offense, failure to stop at stop sign, DUI less safe alcohol, driving on wrong side of roadway, failure to obey traffic control device, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Aaliyah Shafar Floyd, 25, Braxton Blvd. — Criminal damage to property second degree, criminal trespass, simple battery, simple battery/family violence.

▲ Imonee Deonshay McClouden, 25, West Jones Ave. — Criminal damage to property second degree.

▲ Ricatavus Terrance Moore, 37, Heatherwood Drive — Simple battery/family violence.

▲ Frederick Earl Riser, 39, Bryant Still, Brooklet — Conversion of payments for real property improvements.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Justin Uriah Barrett, 21, 401 Golden Gate Lane — Open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, headlight requirements, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

▲ Giovanni Kwame Bolds, Patrol Road, Forsyth — Criminal trespass damage to property, criminal trespass.

▲ Frank Marcellous Hancox, 33, North Zetterhower Road — Battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to watch forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Jamonica Sade Rivers, 26, Millere St. Ext. — Theft by deception/felony, printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts knowing information is in error or fictitious.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Jazmeh Tarez Bacon, 35, Hilltop Road, Glennville — Possession with intent of cocaine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, DUI less safe drugs, tag lights required.

▲ Darius Laron Cain, 33, Court Ave. — Possession with intent of cocaine, possession of Schedule I substance.

▲ Mark Duane Hill, 62, Constellation Drive, North Charleston, S.C. — Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession and use of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Takove Xavier Burris, 18, Nore Morris Road, Fitzgerald — Two charges purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, carrying weapon or long gun in government building, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcohol under 18.





➤ Ogeechee Technical College

▲ Timothy Reginald Ortiz, 18, College Heights, Portal — Battery.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(Jan. 31-Feb. 6)

▲ Rural county intake — 19 adult dogs and four puppies; five adult cats.

▲ City of Statesboro — Five adult dogs and one puppy; one kitten.

▲ Adopted — Four adult dogs and 10 puppies; three kittens.

▲ Rescued — One adult dog.

▲ Reclaimed — Two adult dogs.

▲ Died at Shelter — One adult dog.

▲ Euthanized — One adult dog (severe medical).

▲ Fees collected — $443.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 11 calls Wednesday; 20 calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Wednesday; three calls Thursday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Wednesday; four calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Wednesday; two calls Thursday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Portal Police Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 22 calls Wednesday; 24 calls Thursday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Thursday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Wednesday; one call Thursday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — One call Wednesday; three calls Thursday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — 22 medical calls Wednesday; three accident calls, three first-responder calls and 28 medical calls Thursday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One accident call and nine medical calls Wednesday; seven medical calls Thursday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Six medical calls Wednesday; five medical calls Thursday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 29 calls Wednesday; 46 calls Thursday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Power — One call Wednesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



