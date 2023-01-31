Police report, 1/31/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

James Antron Bostic, 27, Mixon Road – Aggravated cruelty to animals, theft by receiving stolen property/felony.

Aaron Hunter Davis, 25, Swallow Tail Drive – Use of license plate with intent to conceal, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, expired registration, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Tiffany Jasmine Laird, 25, Dela Field, Bloomingdale – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

William Parker Miller, 52, Gopher Road, Metter – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Hector Miguel Morales Juarez, 34, Bryan Court – No insurance, driving without a valid driver’s license/misdemeanor, tag/registration requirements.

Lavonte Daqueze Prescott, 23, Taylor St., Pembroke – Theft by receiving stolen property/felony, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first time offender, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jason Ezekel Proctor, 49, Highway 80 East, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Donald Eugene Russell, 39, Green St., Sandersville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Chase Andres Hart, 19, Mill Road, Sylvania – DUI under the age of 21, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

April Harden Herrington, 40, Anthony St. – Failure to report accident with injury/death/damage.

Shaquana Grant Hill, 37, Simpsontown Road, Newington – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

David Houston, 69, West Main St. – DUI combination 1-3, too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Travon Lashaun Jeffries, 22, Ubet Place, Parkton, N.C. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Michelle Renae Keller, 39, Buck Creek Church Road – DUI combination 1-3, possession and use of drug related objects.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Conner Benjamin Corbin, 21, Savannah Ave. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Jerry Louis Eason, 66, Raymond St. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, suspended registration, failure to stop at stop sign, suspended registration, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Xavier Martel Flounnory, 43, Williams St., Griffin – Possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana or illegal drugs.

Justin Wayne Morris, 30, Dobson Circle, 30, Dobson Circle, Canton – DUI less safe combination 1-3, improper stopping on roadway.

Kashawn Xavier Morriss, 22, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Jessica Rochelle Poole, 42, Redford Drive SE, Atlanta – Possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, trafficking in cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana or illegal drugs.

James Robert Pullam, 35, Williams Landing – DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Patrick Alan Hess, 56, West Inman St. – Theft of services/misdemeanor, possession of tools for commission of a crime, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass, theft by taking/misdemeanor.

John Sebastian Riner, 22, Will Robinson Road, Jesup – DUI concentration is .008 three hours or more, lighted headlights/ other lights required.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; three calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 26 calls Friday; 23 calls Saturday; 219 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; fivecalls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Six calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Three calls Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Two calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 31 calls Friday; 41 calls Saturday; 27 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Seven calls Friday; 13 calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Saturday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Three calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Six accident calls and 26 medical calls Friday; two accident calls and 23 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one coroner call and 25 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; one accident call and four medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call, one first responder call and two medical calls Friday; eight medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 47 calls Friday; 46 calls Saturday; 45 calls Sunday.

Air Transport – One call Saturday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Jenkins County 911 – One calls Friday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Sunday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Sunday.

Richmond County 911 – One call Sunday.

Chatham County 911 – Two calls Friday.

Toombs County 911 – One call Saturday.

Other agencies — One call Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy