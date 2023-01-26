Police report, 1/27/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

INCIDENTS

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — Complainant said an unknown person or persons stole a piece of equipment from his business.

▲ HIGHWAY 46/119 — A 2020 Nissan Versa was towed from the intersection after it had been parked at the location for several days. The vehicle was locked and did not display any visible damage. Attempts to contact the registered owner were unsuccessful and the vehicle will be entered as abandoned.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — Complainant said an offender had written a bad check for $1,800 to his business.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST/CAWANA ROAD — A traffic stop was made after driver was observed wearing headphones in both ears. It was explained to the driver that she could have an ear plug in one ear, but not both. A citation was issued.





➤ Bulloch County Animal Services

(Jan. 16-22)

▲ Rural county intake — 11 adult dogs and 14 puppies; one adult cat.

▲ City of Statesboro — 12 adult dogs and one puppy; one adult cat.

▲ Adopted — Nine adult dogs and two puppies; four kittens.

▲ Rescued — None.

▲ Reclaimed — Seven adult dogs and one puppy.

▲ Died at shelter — None.

▲ Euthanized — None.

▲ Fees collected — $715.





➤ Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Jan. 17–23)

▲ Portal — 13 medical response calls; two fire alarms; one structure fire; one medical call.

▲ Register — Seven medical response calls; two structure fires; two fire alarms; two brush fire calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Nevils — Two medical response calls; two fire alarms.

▲ Bay — Four medical response calls; one brush fire.

▲ Stilson — Four medical response calls; one brush fire.

▲ Brooklet — 19 medical response calls; one public relations call; three fire alarms; two structure fires; two grass fires.

▲ Leefield — Two medical response calls; two fire alarms; one structure fire.

▲ Clito — Five medical response calls; one structure fire.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 24 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Six calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — One call Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department —28 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — Eight calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Four calls Wednesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, one coroner call and 41 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One first responder call and 12 medical calls Wednesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 47 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Transport — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch Animal Services — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — One call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County — Two calls Wednesday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — One call Wednesday.





— compiled by Jim Healy