Police report, 1/26/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Elijah Jaquan Cone, 25, Powell Place Road – Possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, two charges possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

Lonnie Joe Grant, 61, Pulaski Highway – Affray.

Karen Lavett Jones, 41, Elliswood Drive – Hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal.

Statesboro Police Department

Amber Marie Garrett, 32, Bush Road, Savannah – Interference with custody first or second conviction/misdemeanor.

Frank Marcellous Hancox, 33, North Zetterower Ave. – Simple battery/family violence, two charges criminal trespass, battery/family violence first offense.

Department of Community Supervision

Printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts knowing information is in error or fictitious, theft by deception/felony.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Zamir Nyrell Matthews, 19, Aspen Arbor, Rincon – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Samuel James Minozzi, 19, Sugar Pike Way, Canton – Criminal trespass.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHWAY 80 EAST/GRIMSHAW LANE – Vehicle observed parked on roadway on Jan. 20. Tagged as abandoned by Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 22 and after attempts to contact the registered owner by phone were unsuccessful, the vehicle was towed on Jan. 24.

MAIN ST. – Complainants said they paid an employees of an air conditioning company $3,800 to install an air conditioning unit for their residence, with the balance of $1,400 to be paid after installation. Complainants say the unit has not been installed and AC man has made several excuses as to why it had not been installed. They said he made arrangements to pay the money back or install the units, but has done neither. They were advised of the Magistrate Court process.

CANARY LANE – Complainant said she found an envelope with $70 inside on her vehicle from someone named “Andy.” The envelope included a phone number. She said she contacted the number to return the money, but got no response. She said she later received “dirty” text messages from the number. She said she told her apartment manager the number was from a neighbor and they said they would handle it.

NORTH SPOTTED FAWN ROAD – Complainant said her juvenile granddaughter got into a fight with another juvenile girl while at school. Complainant said since then, her granddaughter has received several texts from fake numbers trying to get her to go to an address for a fight. She believes the texts are from the other juvenile. The complainant said she was getting ready to go to a hearing with the school system and wanted the report for documentation. The granddaughter was advised not to respond to the texts and block the number.

WILLIAMS ROAD – Complainant said someone used her Walmart.com account to purchase a saw with her bank account that she did not authorize. The charge was for $168.86.

EAGLE BRANCH PARK – Complainant said she believes a man she was involved with shot her car several times and stole her property out of the mobile home where she was living, but had to leave due to his abuse. The man said he did not know who took her belongings, but he hadn’t been there in a while.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 16 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 20 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, two first responder calls, one fire call and 28 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and two medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One fire call and five medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 40 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Georgia Power – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Two calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy