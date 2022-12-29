Police report, 12/30/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Statesboro Police Department

Rasheen Antonio Scott, 32, Pleasant Ave. – Possession of metmamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, tag/registration requirements, headlight requirements, no insurance.

INCIDENTS

PAMELA WAY – Complainant said he found four accounts on his credit card report opened with the Department of Education in 2019 that he did not open. He was advised by the credit bureau’s to file an incident report and provide them with a copy of the report.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – The manager of a convenience store said an unknown man took a fountain drink from the store and refused to pay for it. She said he was wearing a hooded jacket and left in a white sedan. She said she is required by her company to file a report for any similar incident.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Dec. 22-29)

Portal – 13 medical response calls; one medical call; two fire alarms; two rescue calls; two structure fires; two structure fires.

Register – 10 medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call; one rescue call; three structure fires; one fire alarm; two vehicle fires.

Nevils – Two medical response calls; one accident with injuries; two structure fires.

Bay – Three medical response calls; one accident with injuries; one structure fire.

Stilson – One medical response call; one fire alarm; one medical call; one miscellaneous fire call; one accident with injuries; two structure fires.

Brooklet – 20 medical response calls; four fire alarms; two brush/grass fires; one vehicle fire; two accidents with injuries; two miscellaneous fire calls; one medical call; four structure fire.

Leefield – Four medical response calls; two structure fires; one fire alarm; one brush/grass fires.

Clito – Six medical response calls; one fire alarm; one brush/grass fire.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Five calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 31 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Two accident calls and eight medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 46 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch Animal Services – Two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

GlynnCounty 911 – One call Wednesday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Burke County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Dekalb County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy