Police report, 12/21/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Lauren Elizabeth Akins, 32, Alabama Ave., Savannah — Simple battery against police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Jason Paul Babjeck, 38, East Georgia 46, Metter — Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/felony.

▲ Timothy Enuejel Blair, 17, Alabama Ave., Soperton — Disrupting a public school, simple battery, disorderly conduct.

▲ Kenyon Jamal Jackson, 18, Keene Drive, Soperton — Disrupting public school, simple battery, disorderly conduct.

▲ Jamar Kalix Jordan, 17, MLK Drive, Soperton — Disrupting public school, simple battery, disorderly conduct.

▲ Qamar Malik Jordan, 17, MLK Drive, Soperton — Disrupting public school, simple battery, disorderly conduct.

▲ Lashekia Shatangelia King, 36, Womack Ave., Soperton — Disrupting public school, simple battery, disorderly conduct.

▲ Jaquez Lamar Lee, 20, Pecan Grove Road, Portal — Disrupting public school, simple battery, disorderly conduct.

▲ Tierra Amari-Davon Lee, 18, Middleground Road — Disrupting public school, simple battery, disorderly conduct, reckless conduct.

▲ Jakavien Antwone Lovett, 18, Womack Ave., Soperton — Disrupting public school, simple battery, disorderly conduct, simple battery against public school system employee, criminal trespass.

▲ Ascencion Rordiguez Morales, 35, Cindy Lane — DUI less safe alcohol.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Tyree James Fowler, 46, Broad St. — Battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

▲ Matthew Daniel Hagan, 22, Saint Paul’s Road, Guyton — DUI less safe alcohol, expired registration, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Charles Hagins, 42, Georgia Highway 46 — DUI less safe drugs, taillights, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

▲ Cameron Patrick Heath, 23, N. Lewis St., Metter — DUI less safe alcohol, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Jaime Varela Jimenez — 33, Hwy 301 North — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Ryan Patrick Leonard, 35, US Highway 280, Claxton — Criminal trespass, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Jeremy Michael Smith, 29, Bennett St., Winter Springs, Fla. — DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Reno Dalton Willis, 27, Hawk Lane — DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, tag/registration requirements.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Julio Jvent Renteria-Guzman, 35, Woodland Ave., Glenville — DUI less safe alcohol, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, failure to maintain lane, no license on person, failure to report accident with injury/death/damage.

▲ Akeenya Demome Scott-Florence, 30, Burkhalter Road — DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 16 calls Friday; 25 calls Saturday; 15 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; five calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Nine calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — One calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — Seven calls Friday, one call Saturday; six calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 24 calls Friday; 28 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — One call Friday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One call Friday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Emanuel County — One call Friday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, two first-responder calls and 30 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one fire call, one first-responder call and 25 medical calls Saturday; 20 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — 11 medical calls Friday; one first-responder call and eight medical calls Saturday; four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Friday; one medical call Saturday; four accident calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 41 calls Friday; 40 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transports — One call Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — One call Sunday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — Two calls Sunday.

▲ Other agencies — Nine calls Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy