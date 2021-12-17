Police report, 12/17/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Senaka Antwan Anderson, 44, Whitehill Road, Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol.

Terre Louise Combs, 56, North Main St. – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, possession and use of drug related objects.

Heather Michelle Lanier, 52, Broad St. – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession and use of drug related objects.

Jeffrey Wayne Shuman, 32, Rushing Lane, Nevils – Terroristic threats and acts.

Karen Lee Wilkins, 56, Chances MHP – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of Schedule II controlled substance, drugs not in original container, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, driving without a valid license, expired registration.

Statesboro Police Department

Destiny Dyquinna-Forsha McMillian, 24, East Main St. – Aggravated assault.

Lonnie Dustin Suggs, 38, Perkins Road, Millen – Aggravated assault/family violence, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Miles F. Hall, 38, 39th St. NW, Washington, D.C. – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, reckless driving, expired registration, expired registration, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Rodney Jason Hall, 56, Pretoria Rushing Road – DUI less safe alcohol, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence, battery/family violence first offense, speeding in excess of maximum limits, passing in a no passing zone, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

GBI Region Five Statesboro

Corey Stephen Burnett, 33, Gillard Road, Brunswick – Aggravated assault, criminal damage to property second degree, reckless conduct, discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Dequenton Keishawn Banner, 21, West Winthrope Ave., Millen – Giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officers.

Kevon Juanye Usher, 21, Macon Ave., Jackson – Reckless driving, laying drag, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Dec. 9-16)

▲ Portal – Two medical response calls; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Register – One medical response call; one miscellaneous fire call.

▲ Nevils – One fire alarm; one brush/grass fire; one medical call; five medical response calls; two vehicle fire calls.

▲ Bay – None.

▲ Stilson – One brush/grass fire; one rescue call.

▲ Brooklet – One vehicle fire call.

▲ Leefield – One brush/grass fire.

▲ Clito – One fire alarm.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office —20 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — One call Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — Six calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 29 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, three first responder calls and 20 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — One coroner call and one medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — One first responder call and seven medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 39 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports — Two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy