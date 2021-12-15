Police report, 12/15/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

JULIEANN WAY – Complainant said two of the subdivision’s front signs were stolen. He said the subdivision does not have video surveillance of the front entrance. He does not know who would take the signs.

HERSCHEL DRIVE – There were three separate incidents of entering an auto on Herschel Drive. At the first one, the complainant said his driver’s door has a short that unlocks the vehicle. During the night, someone entered his vehicle and stole a rifle and a night vision scope. At the second one, the complainant said she accidentally left her vehicle unlocked. She said only petty change was missing. In the third one, complainant said she forgot to lock her door and someone stole $100 in tip money from her center console.

LINCOLN STREET – Complainant said her video surveillance showed two black men stealing three bikes from her home – a Schwinn High Timber Seafoam, a Mongoose that is black and dark purple, and green and black bike. She said before she called the Sheriff’s Office, she noticed one of the offenders riding her Schwinn. She said she drove after them and one of the thieves dropped the Schwinn and ran off. The other two bikes could not be found. A drive around the area did not locate the bikes.

R.L. LEE ROAD – Complainant said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. She displayed some marks on her forearm, but it did not appear to be from an assault. She said she wanted to get her clothes and stay with a neighbor. The boyfriend said he got into an argument with the complainant and he said she suddenly left the house. He said he did not put his hands on complainant. Both parties were told to separate for the night.

PIKE ROAD – Complainant said her ex-boyfriend was at her house and became angry so she asked him to leave. She said he refused to leave and only did so after she called 911. The complainant asked he be served with a criminal trespass. He was not located that night and no trespass has been served.

JERRY HALL ROAD – Complainant said someone damaged her mailbox that morning. She had no idea who may have done it.

