Police report, 12/14/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Amber Chanel Baldwin, 32, Lanier Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Justin Carl Bates, 41, Marie Circle, Macon – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Corey Nathaniel Duvall, 27, Valley Road – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Jerrell Marichel, 27, Old River Road, East Dublin – Bench warrant/felony.

Brandon Woodrow Wiley, 40, Birmingham Ave., Patterson – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Billy Joe Googe, 34, Hermans Road, Millen – Simple battery/family violence.

Mary Ellen Spangler, 61, Ash Branch Road – Criminal trespass.

Marc James Taylor, 49, Singleton Ave., Sylvania – Theft by shoplifting, false statements or writings to conceal facts or fraudulent documents of government.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Lacey Lawanda Bowyer, 36, Bleckley Drive, Claxton – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug related objects.

Wendell Lee Newman, 63, South Jackson St., Hawkinsville – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Brooklyn Brionna Kearse, 19, Rucker Lane – Four charges purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; three charges use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 20 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol – Two calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 37 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 19 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one coroner call, one first responder call and 38 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One first responder call and five medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 44 calls Monday.

Air Transport – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Georgia Power – Two calls Monday.

Other agencies – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy