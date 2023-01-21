Police report, 1/21/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Quintino Eugene Holmes, 47, Montgomery St., Savannah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Virgil D. Bedenbaugh, 66, Holden Drive, Augusta – Aggravated assault against a peace officer, theft by receiving stolen property/felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Romay Thomas, 51, Statesboro Lodge – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, no insurance, possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Justin Cameron Bowles, 25, Statesboro Place Circle – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Joseph Bernard Collins, 33, Buck Creek Drive – Forgery/misdemeanor fourth degree.

Kamyilla Shantae Davis, 23, Lanier Drive – Giving false name, birthdate or address to law enforcement officer.

Traveion Jaumoro Weaver, 40, Coach Lee Hill Blvd. – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Howard Verdine Hammonds, 52, Allen Drive, Vidalia – DUI less safe drugs, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, suspended registration, no insurance.

Daren Anthony Vanalstyne, 27, Honeysuckle Lane – Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Hayden Alexander Holder, 22, Gold Ivy Drive, Buford – DUI less safe alcohol, display of license plate obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers.

INCIDENTS

INTERSTATE 16 & MM 118 – A traffic stop was conducted on a Buick Encore traveling westbound on I-16. The driver was issued a citation for driving 116 mph in 70 mph zone.

SOUTH WYNN ROAD – Deputy responded to a complaint of a woman who was on the property and is unwelcome.

WYNN MARSH ROAD – Complainant said a person known to her is harassing her by telephone. She said she receives calls at all hours of the day or night and has told the offender to stop calling her. She was advised of available remedies and Magistrate Court procedures.

FLOWER ROAD – Complainant said her water pipes burst and she went to a family-owned property where she has permission to get water at that residence. The man renting the property confronted her and she said yelled at her and threw water on her from a water bottle. The tenant said the complainant does not have permission to get water at the residence and he denied throwing water on her. Both parties were advised of Magistrate Court remedies.

MALINA WAY – Complainant said three juvenile arrived at his property saying they were lost. The juveniles were returned to their parents.

Bulloch County Animal Services

(Jan. 9-15)

Rural county intake — 16 adult dogs and three puppies; five adult cats and four kittens.

City of Statesboro — One adult dog.

Adopted — Five adult dogs and two puppies; one adult cat and two kittens.

Rescued — One puppy; one adult cat.

Reclaimed — Seven adult dogs and one puppy.

Died at shelter — None.

Euthanized — Four adult dogs and two puppies (severe medical/severe aggression).

Fees collected — $210.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Thursday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Thursday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Thursday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Thursday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Thursday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Police Department – Five calls Thursday.

Statesboro Police Department – 28 calls Thursday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Nine calls Thursday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Thursday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Five calls Thursday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one rescue call and 17 accident calls Thursday.

Candler County EMS – No calls Thursday.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and 11 medical calls Thursday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 48 calls Thursday.

Air Transport – One call Thursday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Thursday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Thursday.

Other agencies – Two calls Thursday.

— compiled by Jim Healy