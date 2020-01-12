Police report, 12/1/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Andrea Danielle Hodges, 25, East Main Street — two bench warrants.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Victor Blaine Brown, 35, South Zetterower Avenue — possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Terrell Rayshaun Carroll, 35, Eastview Apartments — three counts of simple battery/family violence, two counts of obstruction, probation violation, first-degree cruelty to children, third-degree cruelty to children.

▲ Demario Antwane Cullard, 34, Bailey Road, Washington, Ga. — DUI/less safe, driving without a license, failure to obey traffic device.

▲ Larry Donnell Fulton, 57, West Jones Avenue — probation violation.

▲ Ashanti Dejanais Grant, 24, Lanier Drive — second-degree cruelty to children.

▲ Josephine Winston Jones, 62, South College Street — possession of cocaine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession/use of drug-related objects, horn or warning equipment violation.

▲ Devardrion Shemar Lipsey, 19, West Grady Street — theft by receiving stolen property; tag/registration violation; purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony.

▲ Nicole Patten, 43, Riverbranch Road, Bloomingdale — giving false information, obstruction, bicycle light violation.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Lucious James Boyd, 34, Fairhope Street, Augusta — habitual violator, DUI/less safe, failure to use signals, open container, suspended license, failure to signal turn or lane change.

▲ Eryn Dionicio Ixmay Perez, 24, Sandpiper Lane — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane, driving while unlicensed.

▲ Colin Lee Merritt, 28, Poplar Street, Guyton — DUI/less safe, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Steve Curtis Wilson,43, North Mulberry Street — expired registration, suspended license, open container, DUI, probation violation.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Kemiyah Shawnkevia Jenkins, 24, Milan Court, Augusta — wanted person (Jenkins County).

▲ Sean Patrick Summers, 20, Bob’s Drive, Millen — possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — Someone was served with a criminal trespass warning after a domestic dispute.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — Someone was cited for shoplifting $74 worth of items.

In a separate case, someone shoplifted $135 in merchandise.

In a third reported incident, someone was caught leaving without paying for $150 worth of goods.

▲ WENDY’S/NORTHSIDE DRIVE — Someone called and threatened the business. Reports did not specify what type of threats were made.

▲ DUNLAP STREET — Police arrested a person on simple battery charges (against a police officer) during response to a noise violation.

▲ GARFIELD STREET — A woman said a man she knows pointed a gun at her.

▲ BELK — A juvenile was caught shoplifting a $68 purse.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – A man involved in a dispute was charged with simple battery





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 46 — Deputies responded to a civil matter regarding property left behind when a man moved out of a home.

In a separate case, someone reported a theft.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — Someone reported a burglary.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD — A woman told deputies a man keeps knocking on her door after she told him no, she did not need her grass mowed and no, she would not go on a date with him. Her landlord told her the offender used to live there and he had trouble making him leave. Deputies located the man and served him with a warning.

▲ MILL CREEK ROAD — A man reported theft by deception involving a car for sale on Facebook.

▲ FOSTER ROAD — Someone filed a theft report.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued 10 traffic citations and 22 traffic warning and assisted four motorists between Friday and Sunday.

▲ RUSSELL UNION — Someone reported a theft.

▲ GSU MUSEUM — Someone filed a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE — Officers investigated a drug complaint.

— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



