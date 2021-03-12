Police report, 12/03/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Victoria Bree Hartsfield, 22, Franklin Road – Simple battery/family violence.

Ella Mae Frances Lovett, 55, Morris St. – Possession of cocaine, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, no insurance.

Statesboro Police Department

Trenety Kimora Byrd, 22, University Court – Purchase, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession of knife or firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession and use of drug related objects.

Carsidous Demond Evans, 27, Morris St. – Battery against a female who is pregnant.

Charlie Jackson, 39, East Main St. – Criminal trespass.

Terry Wendell Johnson, 31, Eldora Road, Ellabell – Sexual battery/misdemeanor.

Rodriquez Leondri Parks, 25, 210 Maple St. – Purchase, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession of knife or firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, possession and use of drug related objects.

Thomas Bo-Mallard Spence – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

LaMyra Renesha Chevonte Warren, 26, Laircey St. – Reckless conduct.

Steve Raynard Williams, 29, East Jones Ave. – Theft by taking/misdemeanor, financial transaction card fraud, theft of lost/mislaid property/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Richard Adam Waters, 57, DUI less safe drugs, possession with intent of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, suspended registration.

Jackson Murphy Williams, 21, Prince Ave., Tifton – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, driver to exercise due care.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Bradley David Squiers, 22, Howell Farms Way, Acworth – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

OGLETHORPE TRAIL – Complainant said he received a voice mail saying he was a certain name with the Sheriff’s Office and to call him back regarding a criminal matter. Complainant said there was no one by the name he gave at the Sheriff’s Office. Complainant was advised it was a scam phone call.

HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – Complainant said he and a neighbor exchanged words and ever since strange incidents have been happening in his home.

WEST ALEXANDER FARM ROAD – Complainant said he received a phone call from a man who identified himself as a sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office. The man told the complainant he had missed jury duty and he needed to address the situation. Complainant was advised call was a scam.

NESSMITH ROAD – Complainant said he began receiving overdraft letters from his bank stating an account in his name was over drafted and accruing late fees. The letters said the account would be closed and showed two checks for $2,000 and $3,500. Complainant said he reported the incident to the bank named in the letter.

LINDBERG ST. – Complainant said her husband’s son was threatening her. She said he had threatened to drag her through the house and kill her. Deputy stated he believed complainant was highly intoxicated. The son said it was just and argument and the husband said he did not hear him threaten the complainant. Upon checked ID’s, it was discovered the son was wanted on a parole violation. He was arrested and taken to the Bulloch County Jail.

LANGSTON CHAPEL ROAD – In response to a report of a suspicious person leaving a vehicle at the property, it was discovered the vehicle was reported stolen from Metter. Metter PD was informed and recovered the vehicle. No other information on the suspicious person was obtained.

NORTH TAYLOR COURT – Complainant said she believes her ex-husband broke into her home and stole several items. She said she had a verbal argument with him and accidently told him her doorbell camera was not working. Complainant said her ex-husband still has code to security system, which is why she think it was him who stole her items. He said he did not steal anything.

Bulloch County Fire Department

(Incident calls Nov. 24-Dec. 2)

▲ Portal – Four brush/grass fires; one rescue call, one structure fire, one vehicle fire.

▲ Register – One brush/grass fire, three structure fires, one vehicle fire.

▲ Nevils – One fire alarm; two brush/grass fires; eight medical response calls; three rescue calls, three structure fires; one vehicle fire.

▲ Bay – One structure fire.

▲ Stilson – One fire alarm; one structure fire.

▲ Brooklet – Two brush/grass fires; one rescue call; one structure fire.

▲ Leefield – None.

▲ Clito – Two brush/grass fires; one rescue call; one structure fire.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 20 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — Four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Wednesday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 —Nine calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 36 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — Six calls Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department — One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch — One call Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Two accident calls, two coroner calls, one first responder call, two rescue calls and 14 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — One accident call and four medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and five medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 63 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – Two calls Wednesday.

Bryan County 911 — One call Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Wednesday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Wednesday.

Other agencies – Four calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy