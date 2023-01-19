Police report, 1/19/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Nicholas Alexander Taylor, 19, Oakhaven Lane, Savannah – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Nathan Lee Terry, 26, McKenzie Ave., Stockbridge – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Regina Lynne Huff, 60, Bell Road, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

▲ Anthony Jermail Drummer, 39, West Jones St. – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked.

▲ Elmore Hagins, 65, CL Woods Road, Portal – Bench warrant/felony.

▲ Devine Everett Harden, 30, Highway 9W, Highland, NY – Possession of cocaine, criminal trespass/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jamyia Dewan Eason, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – Simple battery.

▲ Nday Djreal Lawton Perkins, 20, West Jones Ave. – Two charges armed robbery, two charges aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Dalonte Jerrod Tarver, 35, Covington Court, Augusta – Possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent of cocaine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm during commission of or intent to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

▲ Aarom James Trimble, 37, Effingham Highway, Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Elizabeth India West, 41, St. Andrews Circle – DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Monday; 23 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – One call Monday; six calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – One call Monday; two calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Portal Police Department – Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Monday; 39 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 28 calls Monday; nine calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Monday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 30 medical calls Monday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.

▲ Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 43 calls Monday.

▲ Air Transport – One call Monday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

▲ Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.

▲ Jenkins County 911 – One call Monday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

▲ Other agencies – Five calls Monday.





— compiled by Jim Healy