Police report, 1/19/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
▲ Nicholas Alexander Taylor, 19, Oakhaven Lane, Savannah – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits.
▲ Nathan Lee Terry, 26, McKenzie Ave., Stockbridge – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
▲ Regina Lynne Huff, 60, Bell Road, Brooklet – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
▲ Anthony Jermail Drummer, 39, West Jones St. – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign, driving while license suspended or revoked.
▲ Elmore Hagins, 65, CL Woods Road, Portal – Bench warrant/felony.
▲ Devine Everett Harden, 30, Highway 9W, Highland, NY – Possession of cocaine, criminal trespass/family violence.
➤ Statesboro Police Department
▲ Jamyia Dewan Eason, 20, Statesboro Place Circle – Simple battery.
▲ Nday Djreal Lawton Perkins, 20, West Jones Ave. – Two charges armed robbery, two charges aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender.
➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45
▲ Dalonte Jerrod Tarver, 35, Covington Court, Augusta – Possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession with intent of cocaine, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of firearm during commission of or intent to commit certain felonies, purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.
▲ Aarom James Trimble, 37, Effingham Highway, Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.
▲ Elizabeth India West, 41, St. Andrews Circle – DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
➤ Law Enforcement Agencies
▲ Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Tuesday
▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Monday; 23 calls Tuesday.
▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Monday; four calls Tuesday.
▲ Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.
▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday; three calls Tuesday.
▲ Georgia State Patrol – One call Monday; six calls Tuesday.
▲ Georgia Southern University Police – One call Monday; two calls Tuesday.
▲ Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday; one call Tuesday.
▲ Portal Police Department – Two calls Monday; one call Tuesday.
▲ Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Monday; 39 calls Tuesday.
➤ Fire Departments
▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 28 calls Monday; nine calls Tuesday.
▲ Claxton Fire Department – Three calls Monday.
▲ Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday.
▲ Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.
▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Seven calls Monday.
➤ Emergency Medical Services
▲ Bulloch County EMS – One fire call and 30 medical calls Monday.
▲ Candler County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.
▲ Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.
➤ Other Agencies
▲ 911 hang-ups – 43 calls Monday.
▲ Air Transport – One call Monday.
▲ Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
▲ Excelsior EMC – One call Monday.
▲ Jenkins County 911 – One call Monday.
▲ Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.
▲ Other agencies – Five calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy