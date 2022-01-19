Police report, 1/19/22

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Robby Julian Cone, 59, East Main St. – Possession of cocaine, affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflection on windows/windshields, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Emilio Dajai Moguel, 18, Bird Road – Two charges criminal trespass.

Emmanuel James Mosley, 29, Simons Lane – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession and use of drug related objects.

Statesboro Police Department

Guy Ictavion Hill, 34, Johnson St. – Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jalesa Charlene Latties, 29, West Inman St. – Criminal trespass.

Brian Patrick Pickering, 20, Bruise Circle – Furnishing, purchasing, possession of alcoholic beverages under legal age, public drunkenness, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Skyler Michelle Riner, 19, Bransford Drive, Macon – DUI under 21, hir and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Kambree Iman Walley, 17, Whitaker Road, Macon – DUI under 21, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Melvin Wayne Black, 55, Bacon St., Orlando, Fla. – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, lighted headlights/other lights required.

Armana Machaela Byrd, 20, Betsy Ave., Atlanta – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign, improper stopping/parking in roadway, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, no license on person.

Garrett Reed Kennedy, 23, Nicole Ave. – DUI less safe alcohol, headlight requirements.

Ronnie Lavonne Walker, 64, Walnut St. – DUI less safe combination of 1-3, speeding in excess of maximum limits, improper passing, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Nicholas Mark Bolton, 22, Miller Drive, Richmond Hill – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at stop sign.

Luke Holden Ingram, 19, Millshire Lane, Dunwoody – Unlawful to possess, display or use any false, fraudulent or altered ID/misdemeanor, obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

MUD ROAD – Complainant said his 13-year-old daughter was sitting on her seat in a school bus when another juvenile hit her on the head. No lacerations or bruising could be easily found. In speaking with the alleged offender, she said she hit her because the complainant’s daughter was calling her names and told her she wanted to fight her.

PIONEER TRAIL – Complainant said her nephew sold her daughter a dog, which she paid for. The nephew said he has not been paid and threatened to burn their trailer down if he is not paid.

EVERGREEN DRIVE – In responding to an ongoing domestic dispute, a woman said she is in the process of divorcing her spouse. She said her spouse has been emotionally abusive for the past four years and she is afraid she has psychotic issues, as well. The woman was advised of resources where she could receive assistance in dealing with an abusive relationship.

SINKHOLE ROAD – A store clerk said an unknown man came into the store and gave her a wallet he said he found lying outside the store on Sinkhole Road. The owner of the wallet was identified by her driver’s license and called to come get her wallet. She said she believes she left the wallet on the back of her vehicle and that’s how she lost it. She said $120 was missing from the wallet. The incident was documented and assigned a case number.

WESTSIDE ROAD – Complainant was at East Georgia Regional Medical. He said he was talking to a woman on Snapchat and the woman’s boyfriend didn’t like it. He said he was driving and when stopped to use a bathroom, two men he did not know pulled up behind him and started hitting him in the back of the head. He said he was knocked unconscious and came to the hospital after waking up. The only description of the men he was able to give was that they were in their late 20s.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – One call Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Monday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 21 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one first responder call and 29 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Two medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 56 calls Monday.

Bulloch Animal Services – Two calls Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy