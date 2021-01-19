Police report, 1/19/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Amy Leigh Dickerson, 37, Whitaker Lane, Brooklet — Driving while license suspended or revoked, use of license plate with intent to conceal, no insurance.

▲ Tyler James Winton Fail, 18, Jeni Wright Lane, Brooklet — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ Wilmot Rawl Gissendanner, 24, Windsong Island Lane, Columbia, S.C. — DUI /driving under the influence/concentration is .08G three hours or more.

▲ Leslie Danuelle Henry, 24, East Main St. — Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass/family violence, no insurance.

▲ Alan Adrian Luther, 20, Starling Road, Pembroke — Reckless driving, following too closely.

▲ Cody Mikell Morris, 29, Doly Road, Waynesboro — Obstruction of a law enforcement officer/misdemeanor, pedestrian in the roadway, pedestrian under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

▲ Christopher Brian Mosely, 43, Lanes Church Road, Brooklet — Battery/family violence/first offense, two charges criminal trespass/family violence.

▲ Juan Gilberto Tzoo, Cedar St., Metter — DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Carlton Alexander Walton, 22, Jeni Wright Lane, Brooklet — Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

▲ Christopher Daniel Ellison, 36, William St., Oliver — Theft by shoplifting.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jailene Rios, 20, West Parrish St. — Underage possession of alcohol; giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer; criminal trespass.

▲ Kenneth Nehemiah Owens, 31, Glazebrook Ave. — DUI/less safe/alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Carl Walker Moore, 20, Tignall Road, Washington — Battery.

▲ Austin Blake Moore, 19, South Main St. — Battery, simple battery, terroristic threats and acts.

▲ Grant Alexander McCurdy, 19, Stambuk Lane — False imprisonment, battery, obstruction of a law enforcement officer/misdemeanor.

▲ Marquis Denzel Johnson, 37, Groover Lane — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Charles Jeffrey Jackson, 52, Eastview — Simple battery.

▲ Guy Octavion Hill, 33, Johnson St. — Criminal trespass.

▲ Milca Carolina Cuello, 54, North Mockingbird Lane — DUI/less safe/alcohol, following too closely.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Anthony Cales Roberson, 20, Morning Dove Lane, Cobbtown — DUI/less safe/alcohol, following too closely, possession of fraudulent license.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Kody Ray Slocum, 19, West Sovereign Lane, Ormond Beach, Fla. — False report of fire, criminal trespass.





INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Incidents will be reported in Thursday edition.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Friday, four calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 13 calls Friday, 24 calls Saturday and 18 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Friday, seven calls Saturday and nine calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — three calls Friday, one call Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — two calls Friday, eight calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — two calls Friday, three calls Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Saturday and three calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department — four calls Saturday and seven calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — two calls Friday, two calls Saturday and one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 40 calls Friday, 34 calls Saturday and 17 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — one call Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — four calls Friday, two calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — five calls Friday, four calls Saturday and four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission (Candler County) — one call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — four accident calls, one rescue call and 29 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one coroner call, one first-responder call and 37 medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one first-responder call and 26 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one accident call, one coroner call, one first-responder call and nine medical calls Friday; one first-responder call and nine medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — six medical calls Friday; one first-responder call and six medical calls Saturday; 12 medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 56 calls Friday, 52 calls Saturday and 42 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute — one call Saturday

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call Saturday and two calls Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — two calls Friday.

▲ Liberty County 911 — one call Friday.

▲ Toombs County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Georgia Power — one call Saturday.

▲ Nashville — one call Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy, Al Hackle