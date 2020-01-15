Police report, 1/15/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Adam Jesse Deal, 41, Watts Road, Guyton – probation violation.

▲ Juan Alberto Cordero, 41, Doy Newton Mobile Home Park – wanted person (Austin, Texas).

▲ Ashley Michelle Jones, 30, Old Nunez Road, Swainsboro – felony probation violation.

▲ Norton Mandrell Green, 39, Eastview Apartments – failure to pay child support, probation violation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Shayla Michelle Green, 36, Old Dogwood Road, Roswell – financial transaction card fraud.

▲ Ryan Monet Walker, 19, Bermuda Run Apartments – purchase, sale, manufacture or distribution of marijuana.

▲ Dwight Reginald Clark, 56, President Circle – parole violation.

▲ Kenny Hunter, 50, Van Buren Street – probation violation.

▲ Riasha Darnay Motten, 22, Oak Hill Church Road, Kingsland – suspended license, headlights violation.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Knox Webb Smith, 19, Admore Lane, Augusta – possession of a fraudulent ID, underage possession of alcohol, open container.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ PORTAL MIDDLE HIGH SCHOOL – A juvenile student reportedly disrupting the school, being disorderly and obstructing law enforcement was taken to jail. Deputies contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Officers met with several subjects who were arguing over one man passing a school bus. During the dispute, some tried to get others to fight and some used racial slurs.

In a separate call, officers met with an intoxicated woman at the hospital who said her boyfriend physically attacked her. She later changed her story and denied the dispute was physical.

▲ SOLOMAN CIRCLE – A man was arrested for damaging a residential door.

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST (300 BLOCK) – A man who had been served a criminal trespass warning previously returned to the location and was being disorderly. He was arrested.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – Police responded to a call about someone pointing a gun at another person. A man at the same address was arrested on simple battery charges.

▲ WOODLAND Drive – Police responded to a domestic dispute call but no arrests occurred.

▲ THE LODGE APARTMENTS – Someone reported two individuals fighting, but they had separated when police arrived. Each was given information on seeking warrants.

▲ JEF ROAD – Someone reported a woman’s wallet with $130 lost or stolen.

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE – Someone reported a wallet with $110 lost or stolen.

▲ SUCCESS COURT – A person was arrested for involvement in a physical altercation.

▲ FAIR ROAD – Someone reported losing $30, debit and identification cards.

▲ PINE STREET – Officers responded to reports of several shots fired. No suspects, evidence or victims were found.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued one traffic citation and four traffic warnings and assisted seven motorists Monday.

▲ OLD REGISTER ROAD – Someone reported property damage.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE – Officers investigated a claim of identity fraud.

▲ C LOT – A man was charged with possession of a fraudulent ID, underage possession of alcohol and open container.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one calls.

▲ Bulloch Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls

▲ Candler Sheriff’s Office – three calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – six calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol – eight calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 22 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 47 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Jenkins County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – two calls.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – eight calls.

▲ Toombs County 911 – one call

▲ Ogeechee Technical College Police – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – three accident calls, one rescue call, six first responder calls, 29 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – seven medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – six medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon