Police report, 11/20/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.



ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Justin Tyler Celeste, 32, Oak Drive, Bloomingdale – two counts of 1st degree homicide by vehicle; criminal attempt to commit a felony; criminal attempt to remove a weapon from an officer; DUI/less safe/drugs reckless driving; failure to maintain lane; seatbelt violation; failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage.

▲ Christopher Lance Williams, 36, Belcher Drive, Guyton – felony bench warrant.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Christopher Colin Whiten, 19, Rucker Lane – misrepresenting age to buy alcohol; giving false information

▲ Pamela Jean Wilkinson, 56, Soloman Circle – cocaine possession.

▲ Kahlil Edward Williams, 24, Benson Rig Road, Lithonia – possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Eli James Price, 18, Saddle Bridge Road, John’s Creek – possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; possession/use of drug-related objects; underage possession of alcohol.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET – Police assisted an injured person. Reports did not include details of the injury.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – A woman said a man damaged flower pots and said she was lucky he did not damage the ones remaining.

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE – Someone reported a simple assault.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ FLAMINGO ROAD – Someone reported financial transaction card theft and fraud.

▲ GROOVER OLD MILL ROAD – Deputies responded to a report of fraudulent debit card charges involving PayPal.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and four traffic warning and assisted three motorists Wednesday.

▲ DINING COMMONS – Someone reported a theft.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE – Officers responded to a domestic dispute with a simple battery complaint.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – four calls Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – one call Wednesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – four calls Wednesday.





▲ Metter Fire Department – one call Wednesday.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – three accident calls, two fire calls, one first-responder call and 24 medical calls Wednesday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – one accident call and nine medical calls Wednesday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – six medical calls Wednesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 32 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Evac – one call Wednesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – three calls Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call Wednesday.



▲ Candler Emergency Room – one call Wednesday.

▲ Red Cross – one call Wednesday.





– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon