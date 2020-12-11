Police report, 11/12/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





Due to the Veterans Day holiday, no new arrests were reported.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ GARFIELD STREET — A man and woman argued over relationship issues and a set of keys. The man agreed to leave and police took him elsewhere.

▲ MILLER STREET EXTENSION — Someone reported the theft of an engagement ring.

▲ LANIER DRIVE — Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery.

▲ ALDRED AVENUE — Someone filed a criminal trespass complaint.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued three citations and four warnings and assisted no motorists Tuesday.

▲ FREEDOM’S LANDING — Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

▲ I.T. BUILDING — Officers responded to a verbal dispute.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD — Officers investigated reports of a suspicious person.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 19 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – six calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – five calls Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – two calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – five calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – 10 calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 39 calls Tuesday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – three calls Tuesday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – two accident calls and 23 medical calls Tuesday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – one accident call and five medical calls Tuesday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – three medical calls Tuesday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 34 calls Tuesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call Tuesday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – five calls Tuesday.