Police report, 11/11/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Craig Martin Daniel, 49, Power Circle, Ellabell – Theft by deception – felony.

▲ Devin Marie Roberts, 28, Sandhill Road, Guyton – Contempt of court.

▲ Jennifer Knight Welsh, 50, Power Circle, Ellabell – Theft by deception – felony.

➤ Statesboro Police

▲ Britany Udell Allen, 32, Jones Street, Portal – Hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence – felony.

▲ Rebecca Lynn Edwards, 37, Marvin Bradley Road, Claxton – Theft by conversion – felony.

▲ Desni Kemone Gray, 19, Robin Hood Trail, Statesboro – Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers – misdemeanor.

▲ Wendell Deon Harvey, 55, Institute Street, Statesboro – Sale of cocaine, possession with intent – cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects, marijuana – purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale.

▲ Deabri Antonio Whiters, 22, Lanier Drive, Statesboro – Aggravated assault – gun, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to felonies.

INCIDENTS

▲ No incidents reported Tuesday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls Tuesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – two calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – four calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – five calls Tuesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – two calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Tuesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls Tuesday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department –three calls Tuesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call Tuesday.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – 2 accident calls, 1 coroner call Tuesday.

➤ First Responders

▲ Bulloch County – 25 calls Tuesday

▲ Candler County – five calls Tuesday

▲ Evans County – six calls Tuesday

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 40 calls Tuesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Control – one call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call Tuesday.

▲ Screven County 911 – three calls Tuesday.

– compiled by Jim Healy