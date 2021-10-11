Police report, 11/10/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Gabrielle Elaine Maxcey, 27, Evergreen Road, Cobbtown – Burglary second degree/felony, theft by taking/felony.

Jasmine Nicole Powell, 18, Pioneer Trail, Portal – Aggravated battery, cruelty to children first degree deprivation of sustenance.

Myron Kelsey Rawls, 39, Love Lane – DUI less safe alcohol.

Howard Allen Tucker, 38, Akins Pond Road – Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Raymond Andino, 57, Lakeview Commons Drive – Battery/family violence first offense.

Candy Jovan Carrol, 35, Mill Branch Club Road, Pembroke – Battery/family violence first offense, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Damian Jarel Smith, 28, Old Waynesboro Road, Millen – Aggravated assault/family violence.

Statesboro Police Department

Alexandra Marie Hopkins, 22, Lanier Drive – Simple battery/family violence.

Jonathan Blake Jones, 53, West Doublegate Drive, Albany – Affray, possession of cocaine, disorderly conduct.

Jonathan Blake Jones, 21, West Doublegate Drive, Albany – Affray, disorderly conduct.

Adam Star Lemarr, 29, Highway 199, Pembroke – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Donna Jean Padgett, 61, Old Thorne Pond Road, Brooklet – Theft by shoplifting.

Deaunte Toniez Pugh, 25, South Allen Drive, Charleston SC – Possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Leonard Darren Raynor, South Main St. – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, failure to maintain lane.

Jorge Roberto Camacho, 18, Alexander Court, Macon – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

Evan Imanuel Campbell, 20, Rucker Lane – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession and use of drug related objects.

Kevion’ta Dyshawn Nix, 21, South Willow St., Jesup – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

Jacquavious Omarion Pinkney, Bethlehem Road, Jesup – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

Marcus Laquel Trice, 20, West Poplar St., Jesup – Purchase, possession, distribution, manufacture or sale of marijuana.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Ubaldo Ixmay Perez, 30, Sandpiper Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Jamie Marie Todd, 37, West Lane St., Brooklet – DUI less safe/combination of 1-3, suspended registration, brake lights/signal device requirements, failure to obey traffic control device.

Alisha Nicole Durst, 30, Miller St. Extension – DUI less safe alcohol, too fast for conditions.

Georgia Southern University Police

Korbin James Tippett, 22, Second Ave. West, Reidsville – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to yield after stopping at stop sign, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving on wrong side of the road, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Friday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Friday; 24 calls Saturday; 15 calls Sunday; 10 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Six calls Friday; two calls Saturday; five calls Sunday; three calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; six calls Sunday; one call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; one call Sunday; three calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; two calls Sunday; two calls Monday.

Georgia Southern University Police – Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Three calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday; three calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 42 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 42 calls Sunday; 23 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Eight calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday; two calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Sunday; two calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Eight calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; three calls Sunday; four calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Four accident call, one coroner call, two fire calls and 19 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one first responder call and 22 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, two coroner calls, one fire call, one first responder call and 22 medical calls Sunday; two accident calls, one first responder call and 21 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and eight medical calls Friday; one first responder call and 10 medical calls Saturday; six medical calls Sunday; one fire call and two medical calls.

Evans County EMS – One accident call and 11 medical calls Friday; four medical calls Saturday; seven medical calls Sunday; one accident call and six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 50 calls Friday; 54 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday; 53 calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Friday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Saturday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Saturday.

Chatham County 911 – One call Sunday.

Other agency calls – Four calls Friday; two calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy