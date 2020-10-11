Police report, 11/10/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Freddie Grant, 59, Riggs Circle — discharging a firearm while intoxicated; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; reckless conduct.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Calvin Robert Shulte, 19, Arbor Creek Drive, Sugar Hill — aggravated battery.

▲ Kirsten Nicole Smith, 21, Friendship Church Road — DUI/less safe/drugs; possession of Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of marijuana; drugs not in original packaging; failure to maintain lane; possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Shavaughn Cordall Littles, 26 Ellis Street, Metter — DUI/less safe, open container, driving without a license, no insurance, expired registration, failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Teddy Jason Daniel Lane, 38, Highway 24 East — DUI.

▲ Luis Reyes Cortez, 29 Daniel Court, Lexington. Ken. — failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe, no insurance.

▲ Robert Jackson Stewart, 51, Timberland Drive, Cordele — DUI, failure to yield.





➤ Department of Community Supervision

Sage Dana Reeves, 37, Highway 319, Wrightsville — probation violation.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ SOUTH COLLEGE STREET — A woman told police her boyfriend stole her purse. Officers arrested him at the scene.

▲ VETERAN’S MEMORIAL PARKWAY — A victim claimed a man working on a construction site threw him to the ground during an argument. He was given information on seeking warrants.

In a separate call, a man said his employer struck him in the face. He too was given warrant information.

▲ OLYMPIC BOULEVARD — Someone reported the theft of a 2014 Toyota Camry.

▲ MERRYWOOD DRIVE — Police responded to a reported physical altercation. No arrests resulted.

▲ MULBERRY COURT — Police responded to reports of shots fired, but no victims or damage were located.

▲ EAST INMAN STREET — A man told police someone he knows entered his home without permission.

▲ SEASONS APARTMENTS — A woman said her son struck her. She was seeking mental counseling for him, she said.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BRAGAN ROAD — Someone reported the attempted theft of a round bale of hay.

▲ COLUMBUS DRIVE — Deputies responded to a report of suspicious mail.

▲ CYPRESS LAKE ROAD — Someone reported a burglary.

▲ RIGGS CIRCLE — Deputies arrested a man for firing a gun under the influence. He was also a convicted felon.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued five traffic citations and 32 traffic warning and assisted five motorists from Friday to Sunday.

▲ MC ANDERSON PARKING — Someone reported a suspicious person.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Officers responded to a drug complaint. Also, there were two reports of suspicious persons or activities.

▲ PAULSON STADIUM — Someone reported a theft.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call Friday; three calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 17 calls Friday; 24 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — five calls Friday; nine calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — one call Friday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; seven calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — seven calls Friday; four calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Police Department — six calls Friday; five calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department — two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 23 calls Friday; 38 calls Saturday; 38 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls Friday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department — one call Saturday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — two calls Friday; two calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — four accident calls and 19 medical calls Friday; two accident calls, one coroner call and 20 medical calls Saturday; one accident call and 22 medical calls Sunday.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — one accident call, one coroner call and seven medical calls Friday; one accident call and three medical calls Saturday; one coroner call and seven medical calls Sunday.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — one accident call, one first-responder call and eight medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 54 calls Friday; 45 calls Saturday; 31 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Evac — three calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement — two calls Friday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call Saturday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — one call Sunday.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon and Al Hackle