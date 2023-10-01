Police report, 1/10/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Christopher Daniel Lloyd, 27, Floyd Road, Pembroke — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, improper stopping/parking in roadway.

▲ Kevin Neil Hall, 36, Jim Futch Road, Pembroke — Stalking/misdemeanor.

▲ Christopher Daniel Lee, 52, Old Savannah Highway, Claxton — Loitering or prowling.

▲ Samuel Evans Nevil, 18, Highway 301 South — Driving outside of permitted hours, failure to stop at a stop sign, unlawful to possess, display or use any false/fraudulent altered ID/misdemeanor.

▲ Jamie Dale Oliver, 48, McCall Road, Rincon — Possession of methamphetamine, failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of marijuana less than one oz.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Christopher Shaun Diggs, 21, Warknock St., Register — Theft by shoplifting.

▲ Lilina Lasalle Hariri, 18, Seaview Ave., North Kingstown, RI — Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, reckless driving.

▲ Kohl Jolen Keto, 29, Curmit Drive — Possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects.

▲ Joseph Lanire Mixon, 54, Isaac Akins Road — DUI less safe drugs, possession of marijuana less than one oz.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Matthew Jerome Iamurri, 18, South 17th, Philadelphia, PA — Two charges possession of Schedule II controlled substance, tampering with evidence/felony, possession of a gun by a convicted felon or first offender, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession and use of drug=related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Ashton Cole, 18, Sweetleaf St., Orlando, FL — DUI concentration is more than .08G three hours or more, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, convicted of a gun by a convicted felon or first offender, reckless driving, improper U-turn, failure to maintain lane, speeding in excess of maximum limits, failure to obey traffic control device, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

▲ Amei Nichele Newkirk, 39, Lanier Drive — Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Paul Gilmore, 44, Dawson St., Swainsboro — Criminal trespass.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 26 calls Friday; 27 calls Saturday; 17 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Seven calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; nine calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Seven calls Friday; six calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police Department — Four calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday

▲ Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 28 calls Friday; 33 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — 11 calls Friday; 11 calls Saturday; 24 calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department — One call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department — One calls Friday; three calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; five calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS — Three accident calls, one first responder call and 31 medical calls Friday; 31 medical calls Saturday; one fire call and 35 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS — One fire call and 13 medical calls Friday; two accident calls and five medical calls Saturday; one first responder call and two medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS — Two accident calls and four medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; one accident call, one first responder call and 10 medical calls medical calls Sunday.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 39 calls Friday; 42 calls Saturday; 32 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transport — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Animal Services — Three calls Saturday; one call Sunday

▲ Bryan County 911 — One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 — Two calls Friday.

▲ Effingham County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Screven County 911 — Two calls Friday

▲ Georgia Power — One call Sunday.

▲ Wayne County 911 — One call Friday.

▲ Other agencies — One call Saturday; two calls Sunday.





— compiled by Jim Healy