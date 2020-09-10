Police report, 10/9/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Travis Lee Barber, 39, Twin Forks Road – wanted person (Madison County).

▲ Rodriquez Martinque Everett, 27, Nevils Daisy Road – parole violation.

▲ Darryl Maurice McNeal, 32, Cleve Hagan Road, Claxton – criminal trespass.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Dykeem Quazon Hagins, 20, University Place – felony theft by taking, impersonating a public officer, carrying a concealed weapon

▲ Wilson Patrick McCubbins, 20, Henderson Road – two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; two counts of use of communications facilities in committing a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ Vincent Deandre Peterson, 42, Johnson Street – possession if a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony.

▲ Tiiyanee Malelcia James, 41, Proctor Street – possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm during commission of a felony; possession f a Schedule IV controlled substance; manufacturing, sale, distribution or purchase of marijuana.

▲ Rasaun Khammal McCloud, 23, Noble Oaks Drive, Savannah- 2nd degree criminal damage to property.

▲ Christopher Ramon Scott, 21, Packinghouse Road – possession of a firearm during commission of a felony; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; manufacturing, sale, distribution or purchase of marijuana; possession/use of drug related objects.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ HIGHWAY 67 – Someone reported theft of $488.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ GUINEVERE COURT – a man told deputies someone threw eggs on his vehicle

▲ SKYVIEW DRIVE – A woman said she suspected her juvenile son of stealing her cell phone.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and eight traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Wednesday.

▲ ROSENWALD BUILDING – Police responded to a report of a disorderly person.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – three calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office –17 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – seven calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Police – 24 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 47 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Jenkins County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

▲ Tennessee – A caller was advised to call a local 911 number for the Tennessee town in which an emergency situation was located.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – two accident calls, one coroner call, 20 medical calls.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – one accident call and five medical calls.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – one accident call and eight medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon