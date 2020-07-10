Police report, 10/7/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

▲ BRAMPTON AVENUE – A woman reported a purse, wallet, cell phone and car keys stolen from her vehicle.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – Police responded to reports of shots fired, but found no victim or damage.

▲ BERMUDA RUN APARTMENTS – A purse/wallet and electronics were stolen during a burglary.

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE – Officers responded to a report of gunfire and found that a gun had been discharged inside an apartment. Management was notified of damages. There was no arrest or injury reported.

▲ IRWIN DRIVE – A woman said her juvenile daughter punched her in the eye.

▲ A&P WRECKER SERVICE – A man argued with deputies and the wrecker service about his wrecked vehicle being picked up by another service and towed to Savannah per his insurance company’s direction.

▲ SLOUGH CREEK ROAD – A woman said her ex-boyfriend sent her threatening messages and videos of a gun, but the only evidence she had was his Facetiming her while cleaning his gun.

▲ PATRIOT INN – Despite visible wounds and bleeding, a man denied anything happened when deputies responded to a simple battery call. Then he said he blacked out and was unsure of what happened, because it “happened so fast.” Deputies determined he and a woman fought because she accused him of infidelity.





▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted four motorists Monday.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES – Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person or activity.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE – Someone reported losing or misplacing property.

In a separate incident someone was reportedly injured.

▲ CENTENNIAL PLACE – Police took a report for lost or mislaid property.

▲ SOUTHERN COURTYARD – Officers investigated a theft.

▲ PAULSON PARKING – Someone reported a suspicious person or activity.

▲ G LOT – Someone committed an alcohol violation.

▲ MONARCH APARTMENTS – Officers assisted Statesboro police with an intoxicated person.

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 17 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 24 calls.

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

▲ 911 hang- ups – 36 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – one accident call, 22 medical calls.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – six medical calls.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – four medical calls.

