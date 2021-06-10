Police report, 10/6/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Steven Mark Fetterolf, 34, Eldora Road, Ellabell – Aggravated assault/family violence, criminal damage to property/family violence second degree, four charges cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/family violence/battery.

Statesboro Police Department

Natalya San-DYawn Johnson, 21, Poor Robin Hood Road, Baxley – Affray.

Joey Seward Jones, 57, East Pecan Road, Glennville – Forgery fourth degree/misdemeanor.

Monica Sierra Williams, 35, Lanier Drive – Affray.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

MACEDONIA ROAD – Complainant filed a report regarding some voicemails that contained vulgar language and possible harassment. The offender is unknown.

WOODRUM ROAD – After driver made an improper left-hand turn onto Highway 80 West from Veterans Memorial Parkway, he was pulled over. After a short investigation, a K9 arrived on the scene and alerted to the vehicle. A stolen 12-gauge shotgun was located and the driver was arrested for theft by receiving.

P.W. CLIFTON ROAD – A complainant juvenile said his mother and boyfriend had an argument with him and they pinned him down. Upon talking to the mother and boyfriend, they said the incident was not physical in any nature. The couple received a disorderly house warning due to the amount of times the Sheriff’s Office has had to come out for the same reason.

BIRD ROAD – Complainant said his neighbor has been regularly coming over and bothering him. He said he doesn’t know the man and wants him to stop. The man was issued a criminal trespass warning and told not to go back over to the complainant’s house.

TRANQUIL BRIDGE LANE – Complainant said she was talking to the offender in his car, and then as she was getting out, he started the car and pulled away causing the door to strike the complainant. The offender was arrested and served with a criminal trespass complaint. The complainant decided not to press charges and he was released.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Eight calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Monday.

Georgia Southern Police Department – One call Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one fire and 15 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Two first responder calls and three medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 56 calls Monday.

Air Transport – One call Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Three calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy