Police report, 10/3/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Bryan Curtis Bowen, 33, Pine Bluff Drive – possession of methamphetamine; DUI/less safe; open container; reckless driving.

▲ Crystal Carrera, 31, George Hill Road, Lyons – 2nd-degree criminal damage to property.

▲ Sterling Alexander Whitman, 20, Battle Row, Augusta – DUI/less safe.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Blaise Mitchell Webber, 19, York Street, Evans – DUI/less safe, speeding.

▲ Jansen Alexandria Tolbert, 19, Cambridge Drive South, Griffin – DUI/less safe, speeding.

➤ Candler County Jail

▲ Kelton Joshua Cameron, 23, Thunderbolt – window tint violation, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana

▲ Michael Martinez Molina, 23, Claxton – suspended license; DUI; DUI/child endangerment; tag light/taillights

▲ Quazina Hawes, 23 Reidsville – DUI/drugs, speeding.

▲ Shelly Rene Armstrong, 27, Commerce – livestock theft.

▲ James Norris Armstrong, 32, Commerce – livestock theft.

▲ Alicia Lynn Kitchens, 53, Statesboro – DUI/drugs, improper lane use.

▲ Herman George Scott, 43, Metter – probation violation.

▲ Antonio Williams, 37, Maywood, Ill. – failure to use due care, suspended license.

▲ Rashawn Paul, 19. Guyton – suspended license.

▲ Justin Lyle Wood, 28, Metter – probation violation.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ BI-LO – A woman left her purse in a shopping cart. It was found and turned in but was missing $500.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Police cited a person for shoplifting around $220 in household items and consumables.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ KEVIN DEAL AIR STRIP – A man said someone drove onto his property and “cut doughnuts,” causing ruts that damaged the ground.

▲ REBEKAH ROAD – Two roommates physically fought after an argument led to one telling the other to leave. They were given advice on seeking warrants.

▲ HERSCHEL DRIVE – A man said a woman threatened to post nude photos of him unless he stopped talking to certain people in chat rooms. Deputies told the woman she could be arrested if she did so.

➤ Candler County Sheriff’s Office

▲ HIGHWAY 129 – Someone reported property damage and theft.

▲ HIGHWAY 157 – Deputies responded to a theft.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 – Someone reported a simple battery incident. On a separate call deputies investigated an arson case.

▲ HOWARD ROAD – Someone reported a simple battery incident.

▲ HIAWATHA STREET – Someone reported theft of livestock.

➤ Bulloch County Volunteer Fire Departments

▲ PORTAL – two fire alarms, two medical response-fire calls, two rescue calls, four structure fires.

▲ REGISTER – one rescue call, two structure fires.

▲ NEVILS – two miscellaneous fire calls.

▲ BAY DISTRICT – two brush/grass fire calls, one structure fire.

▲ STILSON – two fire alarm calls, one structure fire.

▲ BROOKLET – three medical assist calls, one miscellaneous fire call, five fire alarm calls, two brush/grass fire calls, one rescue call, five structure fire calls.

▲ LEEFIELD – one fire alarm call, one structure fire call.

▲ CLITO – one fire alarm call, two structure fire calls.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and three traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Thursday.

▲ J LOT – Officers responded to a complaint if an alcohol violation and possession of a fake ID.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – five calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – 13 calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – four calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 41 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – six calls.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 45 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – two calls.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – three accident calls, one fire call, 22 medical calls.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – six medical calls.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – one first-responder call, 11 medical call.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon

