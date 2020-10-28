Police report, 10/29/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Dustin Leigh Cowart, 35, Highway 80 West, Portal – murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ RUSHING LANE – A man was arrested after refusing to allow a woman to leave during an argument.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – A person was stopped for trying to shoplift $344 in various merchandise.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A woman said her son threatened her with harm.

In a separate case, a man said an intruder came into his home and assaulted him. No suspect was located.

▲ OCTANE FOOD MART/NORTHSIDE DRIVE EAST – A man was cited for shoplifting a beer.

▲ MADISON MEADOWS – A person was arrested after a domestic argument during which property was damaged.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ LANDINGS PARKWAY – A man told deputies someone knocked at his front door, but when he answered, no one was there. The same thing happened at his back door, and then his porch light went off. He discovered someone had unscrewed the bulbs. He also found where things had been moved around in his car but nothing was taken. A K9 unit was deployed but did not locate a scent trail.

▲ EVERGREEN DRIVE – A man reported the theft of a trailer hitch.

▲ ON THE GO/HIGHWAY 67 – A woman reported someone shattered her windshield while she was in the store. She named a suspect with whom she had a dispute.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued five traffic citations and 10 traffic warnings and assisted one motorist Tuesday.

▲ TED SMITH FAMILY FOOTBALL CENTER – Someone reported a theft.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – one call.

▲ Evans County – six calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – five calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police – 23 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – two calls.

▲ Georgia Forestry Commission/Evans – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 41 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Georgia Power – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – five calls.

▲ Statesboro Gas – one call.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – one call.

▲ Red Cross – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – one accident call, one fire call. 17 medical calls.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – six medical calls.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – One coroner call and 10 medical calls.

