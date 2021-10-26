Police report, 10/27/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Taylor Kathleen Dixon, 33, Broad St., Augusta – Criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Ken Tapp, 53, Meremec St., St. Louis, MO – Criminal trespass.

Tiffany NeSmith Williams, 24, Hummingbird Circle – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., tag lights required.

Statesboro Police Department

Justin Charles Carter, 25, East 61 St., Savannah – Simple battery, possession of firearm by convicted felon or first offender.

Bobbie Charles Cooper, 62, Lancelot Court – Aggravated stalking.

Teresa Michelle Gonzalez, 41, Red Breast Lane, Reidsville – Burglary second degree/felony, theft by conversion/misdemeanor.

Fredel Isaiah Horton, 17, East Main St. – Affray, disrupting a public school, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Cary Ann Jones, 29, Lanier Drive – Simple assault.

Elaine Zheng, 18, East 40 St., Tifton – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia Southern University Police

Amarion Michael Reid, 18, Rucker Lane – Carrying weapon in school safety zone, school function, or school license holder/felony, possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit felonies, possession and carrying concealed weapon without a license/misdemeanor.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

PECAN GROVE CIRCLE – Complainant said the offender has been harassing her since she and her children moved out of the home they were sharing. Complainant said she came by her new home and shouted gang slurs at her. Complainant said offender has said “she was going to get her.” Offender has not been contacted yet, so no criminal trespass has been issued yet.

ROCKY FORD ROAD – Complainant said a neighbor known to her was banging on her door. She believes he was intoxicated because he was asking about “feathers, blades and other random object” when he was banging on her door. He was served criminal trespass papers and advised not to go back to the complainant’s house again.

KENDRICKS ROAD – Complainant said someone broke into his Chevy Tahoe and stole his radio and two speakers out of his trunk. Complainant said he heard noises near his car at 4 a.m. and when he went outside his car dome light was on. He did not see anyone but believes the offender could have been his cousin who lives down the road. The cousin said he didn’t know what complainant was talking about and he did not take the radio.

NEVILS DAISY ROAD – Complainant said the doors on her vehicle were damaged twice and she is sure her ex-boyfriend is responsible for the damage. Ex-boyfriend said he was in Midway where he lives the time she said incident occurred. He sent a screen shot of his timeclock at work that showed he had clocked in. Complainant estimates $4,000 in damage was done to her car. No other suspects at this time.

CYPRESS LAKE ROAD – Complainant said someone stole her mailbox. She said she doesn’t know why anyone would take her mailbox and estimated its value at $500.

FAIR ROAD – Complainant said someone known to her had taken her driver’s license and had used her identity when she was stopped for several traffic violations. Warrants will be sought for the woman who took the license on several charges.

FAIR ROAD – Despite signage, cones and traffic directions, two vehicles were observed making improper U-turns outside the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair. As a deputy was talking with one of the drivers about a warning citation, the other driver sped away and shouted profanities at deputies. Another deputy stationed down the road was radioed to bring the offender back and he was issued a citation for an improper U-turn.

HAROLD HOWELL ROAD – Complainant said his trail camera showed an unknown man driving a side-by-side on his property. The offender was not able to be identified from the trail camera photo.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said a man was in the parking lot of his business acting suspiciously. When making contact, the man admitted he had smoked some amphetamine powder. He was arrested and charged with loitering.

LYNDA DRIVE – Complainant said he was checking on his property when he saw a man in a grey hoodie fishing in his pond. Complainant said he confronted the man about trespassing and the man left. The man could not be located.

WELLINGTON CIRCLE – Complainant said someone entered his vehicle and took his Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm, an ammunition magazine and a plastic holster.

BARTLETT DRIVE – Complainant said someone entered his vehicle and several firearms were missing.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 22 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 33 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Five calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Six calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls, one coroner call, one first responder call, two rescue calls and 36 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One coroner call and six medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Two accident calls and four medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 56 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday

Other agencies – 1 call Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy