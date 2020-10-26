Police report, 10/27/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Jonathan Peter Dover, 33, Strachan Avenue, Savannah – wanted person (Chatham County).

▲ William Travis-Barrett Haines, 33, Buckston Court — two counts of possession of methamphetamine; two counts of possession/use of drug-related objects; theft by taking; theft by deception.

▲ Kyle Willian Rawlings, 33, Olsteen Road, Bloomingdale — simple battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ James David Howard, 34, Stoney Pond Road, Sylvania – DUI/less safe, hit ad run, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Justin Xavier Jordan, 30, Packinghouse Road — violation of a family violence order.

▲ Joseph Lovett, 40, Becky Drive — false imprisonment, battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

▲ Arkealuious Deon McClendon, 33, Wildwood Circle — criminal trespass, bench warrant.

▲ Adam Early Rowell, 42, Croaker Swamp Road, Brunson, S.C. — theft by receiving stolen property; possession of methamphetamine; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Robert Ricardo Sapp, 21, Highway 67 — four counts of purchase, sale, distribution or manufacture of marijuana; three counts of use of communication facilities in the commission of a felony involving controlled substances; possession/use of drug-related objects.

▲ Joshua Tiwaun Smith, 34, President Circle — criminal trespass.

▲ Ricky Whitfield, 58, South College Street — cocaine possession.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Cassandra Michelle Carter, 46, Emit Deal Road — DUI/less safe.

▲ Justin Strickland Willis, 30, Lanier Drive-fleeing/attempt to elude; speeding; following too closely; improper U-turn; failure to signal turn; driving in the wrong side of the road; reckless driving; failure to maintain lane; passing in a no passing zone.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ NORTHSIDE DRIVE WEST — Officers cited a man for shoplifting a beer and giving false information.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET — A woman reported arguing with a man just before the theft of unlisted property took place.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER — A person was cited for $52 worth of general merchandise.

In another call, officers responded to a criminal trespass complaint.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ NEVILS-DAISY ROAD — Somebody reported financial transaction card fraud.

▲ SHUMAN ROAD — Deputies responded to a report of a runaway child.

▲ HIGHWAY 80 EAST — A man reported identity theft/fraud and financial transaction card fraud when a man tried to buy a vehicle through dishonest means.

▲ HIGHWAY 46 — Deputies responded to a dispute between homeowners and a contractor they said did an unsatisfactory job.

▲ THE STORE AT REGISTER — An apparently drunken man shattered a bottle of beer at the counter and was cursing, then left. The owner asked deputies to tell him to not come back

▲ CLAUDIA STREET — A woman said a man grabbed a rifle during a dispute over his firing guns in a neighborhood.

▲ SHILOH DRIVE — A man argued with his daughter’s boyfriend and tried to grab a phone form another friend recording the incident.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued five traffic citations and 12 traffic warning and assisted seven motorists between Friday and Sunday.

▲ F LOT — Someone reported a suspicious person.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE — Officers responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

In a separate call someone filed a drug complaint.

▲ UNIVERSITY PARK — Someone complained of harassing communications.

▲ SOUTHERN PINES — Officers investigated a report of a suspicious person.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon