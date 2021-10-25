Police report, 10/26/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Scottie Lee Durrence, 38, Savannah – Loitering or prowling.

▲ Kwame Kyuantaee Hines, 31, Bailey St., Claxton – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

▲ Stephen Daniel Jonas, 43, Community Road, Bloomingdale – Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

▲ Terrance Antoine Webster, 32, North Easy St. – Aggravated sexual battery.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Devon Lamar Bynum, 19, Rucker Lane – Two charges sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance, three charges possession with intent of Schedule I or II controlled substance, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, criminal trespass, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Zyrelle Lorae Fortenberry, 20, Payton Road, Garfield – Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

▲ Joshua Peter Graham, 21, Buckenham Drive, Fayettevile – Sale of Schedule I or II controlled substance, use of communications facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ Jaden Shemar Hurt, 21, Spruce Creek Lane, Temple – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

▲ Antonio Terrell Roberts, 35, Church St. – Kidnapping, simple battery/family violence, simple battery.

▲ David Bryan Wood, 33, Zetterower Road – Two charges criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Tayne Michael DeVilliers, 19, Coaches Way – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

▲ Delfino Sanchez Mendoza, 23, Bird Road – Homicide by vehicle in first degree/felony, driving on wrong side of the road, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, DUI less safe alcohol.

▲ Jonathan Aaron Walker, 26, Riley St., Sylvania – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, speeding in excess of maximum limits.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Beau Frederick Caro, 18, Georgia Ave. – Criminal trespass, furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverages by person not of legal age, unlawful to use, possess, display or use any false, fraudulent, altered ID/misdemeanor.

▲ Tyler David Caro, Anglings Roan, Edinboro, PA – Criminal trespass.

▲ Joseph Bernard Collins, 31, Buck Creek Road – Financial transaction card fraud, theft by receiving stolen property.

▲ Nehemias Escobar-Hernandez, 48, Highway 80 East – DUI concentration is .08G three hours or more, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

▲ Elizabeth Leigh Smith, 20, Highway 67 – DUI under the age of 21, driving on wrong side of roadway, failure to maintain lane, improper use of center turn lane, fail to use signal.





BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Friday; two calls Saturday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 15 calls Friday; 20 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Friday; three calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – Five calls Friday; two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Nine calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; 10 calls Sunday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – Three calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Metter Police Department – One call Friday; seven calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

▲ Portal Police Department – One call Saturday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 31 calls Friday; 36 calls Saturday; 49 calls Sunday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County Fire Department – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – One call Friday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – Two calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County Forestry – One call Sunday.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – One first-responder call and 22 medical calls Friday; three accident calls, one coroner call, one fire call and 16 medical calls Saturday; three accident calls, one fire call, one first-responder call and 29 medical calls Sunday.

▲ Candler County EMS – Six medical calls Friday; one first-responder call and seven medical calls Saturday; one fire call and four medical calls Sunday.

▲ Evans County EMS – Three accident and seven medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.





➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 56 calls Friday; 70 calls Saturday; 43 calls Sunday.

▲ Air Transport – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Saturday.

▲ Screven County 911 – Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

▲ Other calls – Four calls Friday.





— compiled by Jim Healy



