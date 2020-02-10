Police report, 10/2/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Willie Charles Peoples, 37, Lanier Drive – two counts of felony probation violation; two counts of felony bench warrant.

▲ Holden Devon Mallard, 20, Killearn Court, Pooler – possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

▲ Watson McCoy Spell, 42, Eagle Drive, Springfield – possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, seatbelt violation.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Justin Wade Callaway, 34, Franklin Road – hit and run, failure to maintain lane, DUI/less safe.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ JAMES STREET – Officers met with a person who filed a harassment complaint against another person.

▲ CHANDLER ROAD – Someone reported the theft of a handgun.

▲ LANIER DRIVE – A woman said someone damaged her window screen.

In another call, police responded to an altercation between two men.

▲ SOUTH WALNUT STREET – Someone reported theft of undisclosed property values at $350.

▲ NORTH EASY STREET – A woman told police her daughter yelled at her. The daughter denied doing so.

▲ BROAD STREET – A woman called police because her intoxicated husband interfered when she was trying to pack to move out.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ BEAVER CREEK DRIVE – A woman said someone keyed her vehicle.

▲ HIGH COTTON DRIVE – Someone stole a bag if change from a vehicle.

▲ HIGHWAY 301 SOUTH – A store owner wanted a man served with a criminal trespass warning after he walked out without paying for an undisclosed item. The man said he forgot he had the item.

▲ HIGHWAY 67/SOUTH WYNN ROAD/EMIT GROVE ROAD – Deputies made several traffic stops for speeding and other violations in this area.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and one traffic warning and assisted one motorist Wednesday.

▲ G LOT – A student who reportedly committed a drug violation was not criminally charged, but instead judicially referred to university authorities for discipline.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call Tuesday, one call Wednesday.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 25 calls Tuesday, 19 calls Wednesday.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – five calls Tuesday, five calls Wednesday.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call Tuesday, five calls Wednesday.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office – one call Tuesday, four calls Wednesday..

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – nine calls Tuesday, six calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call Tuesday.

▲ Metter Police Department – nine calls Tuesday, five calls Wednesday.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Tuesday, 25 calls Wednesday.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – 11 calls Tuesday, three calls Wednesday..

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – two calls Tuesday, four calls Wednesday.

▲ Metter Fire Department – two calls Tuesday.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call Tuesday.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call Wednesday.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 50 calls Tuesday, 39 calls Wednesday.

▲ Air Evac – one call Wednesday.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call Tuesday.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – one call Tuesday.

▲ Effingham County 911 – one call Tuesday.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call Tuesday, one call Wednesday.

▲ Screven County 911 – one call Wednesday.

▲ Tattnall County 911 – two calls Wednesday.

▲ Georgia Power – two calls Tuesday.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches – one call Tuesday, three calls Wednesday.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – one call Wednesday.

▲ Heritage Inn Health & Rehabilitation – one call Wednesday.

▲ Toombs County 911 – one call Wednesday.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

BULLOCH COUNTY EMS

▲ Tuesday – three accident calls, 24 medical calls.

▲ Wednesday – one accident call, one fire call, 20 medical calls.

CANDLER COUNTY EMS

▲ Tuesday – five medical calls.

▲ Wednesday – three medical calls.

EVANS COUNTY EMS

▲ Tuesday – six medical calls.

▲ Wednesday – 10 medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon