Police report, 10/21/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Enrique Miguel Saldano,34, Emanuel Barrow Road, Claxton – possession of methamphetamine; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects; tail light violation; suspended license.

▲ Jacob Paul Levar Johnson, 41, Westbrook Court – battery/family violence; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

▲ Dennis Michael Nelson, 43, Levell Road, Claxton – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

▲ Hue Hono Doan, 30, Grady Johnson Road – speeding; failure to maintain lane; purchase, sale, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.

➤ Department of Community Supervision

Eugene Lavockle Roberts, 31, Lauren Lane, Metter – probation violation.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Jaden Tyrese Moses, 19, Mountain View Pass, Stone Mountain – three counts of purchase, sale, distribution or manufacturing of marijuana; three counts of using communication facilities in committing a felony involving controlled substances; obstruction; possession of Schedule I or II controlled substances; possession of Schedule I controlled substance; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Luther Turner, 42, Allen Circle – stalking, bench warrant.

▲ Logan Tyler Scott, 17, Boothill Court – five counts of entering auto.

▲ Rebekkah Adeline Luchey, 20, Metz Road, Mount Carmel, S.C. – possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ William Johnston Ray, 19, College Drive, Columbus – DUI, failure to obey traffic device, violation of license conditions.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Cedric Lamar Ricks, 28, Newbury Drive, Jonesboro – speeding, DUI/less safe/drugs, seat belt violation.

▲ Grant Eric White, 18, Deeerfield Drive – seat belt violation; expired registration; no license on person; DUI/less safe.

▲ Ronald Leonard Hendrix, 60, South Main Street – DUI/less safe, tail light violation.

▲ Cole Avery Melton, 20, Lancelot Court – DUI, speeding.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Lilith Isabella Pitts, 22, Roundtree Road, Toccoa – DUI, open container, failure to maintain lane.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ MARTIN LUTHER KING DRIVE – A man called police when another man entered his home through the back door and asked for an alcoholic drink.

▲ INSTITUTE STREET – Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – Police cited a man who had been fighting with another. The case was listed as public intoxication.

▲ CHURCH STREET – Someone reported a simple assault/family violence incident.

▲ WILDWOOD CIRCLE – Officers responded to a dispute over a cell phone.

▲ MILLER STREET EXTENSION – Police responded to a reported fight.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ ENMARKET/HIGHWAY 67/INTERSTATE 16 – Someone reported a theft. Reports released to media did not list what was stolen.

▲ FOUR SEASONS DRIVE – A man said a neighbor was yelling next door, When the neighbor saw the complainant in his yard, he accused him of yelling at his girlfriend and then called him stupid.

▲ BREAM ROAD – A man said another man pulled him from a car and began hitting him, wanting to fight. Deputies advised the men to stay away from each other.

▲ OLNEY STATION DRIVE – An unwanted person was issued a criminal trespass warning.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued two traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Monday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 21 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – five calls.

▲ Evans County – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Police – 24 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls

▲ Metter Fire Department – four calls.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang- ups – 50 calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Service

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS – two coroner calls, two fire calls, one first responder call, 26 medical calls.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS – one accident call, one first responder call, seven medical calls

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS – two accident calls, one coroner call, two first responder call and nine medical calls

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon