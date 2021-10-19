Police report, 10/20/21

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Tabathia Semone Anderson, 52, Jim Camon Road, Collins – Deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Quintavion Travon Cody, 26, Orange Street – DUI less safe alcohol, following too closely.

Trey Dalton Dasher, 18, Lanier Drive – Simple assault.

INCIDENTS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

KNOB CREEK DRIVE – Complainant said her husband received a call from someone saying they were with Georgia Power and demanded they pay $500 immediately or their power would be cut off. She said she told him to hang up the phone because it was a scam, but she said he paid the $500 from her account. The phone number was a “spoof” number and complainant was advised to file a fraud report with Wells Fargo.

IRONGATE PLACE – Complainant said someone entered his vehicle and stole a firearm he left in the back seat. Nothing else was taken from the vehicle, which was unlocked. The serial number of the stolen firearm was entered into the system.

HIGHWAY 301 NORTH – Complainant said he received a letter from a law office requesting personal information for a medical records release. He was advised of remedies and ways to check the validity of the letter.

NATURE WAY – Complainant said someone entered her Volvo 540 and rummaged through the vehicle. Nothing was reported missing.

KYLE SORRELL ROAD – Complainant said a suspicious person was going door to door asking for money for gas. Deputy made contact with a juvenile in a vehicle and dispatch confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen. The juvenile was placed under arrest and the owner of the vehicle came to the scene and retrieved his vehicle.

STANFORD DRIVE – Complainant said a foster child in her home used her credit card to purchase a cell phone without her permission. She said she is in contact with Amazon to send the phone back. Complainant said the juvenile is going to another foster home and she doesn’t want to press charges. Juvenile said he did use his foster mother’s card to buy a cell phone. He said it would not happen again.

HIGHWAY 80 EAST – Complainant said his credit card was linked to his wife’s CashApp account so she could occasionally send money to his son and grandson. He said the recently the offender was coming over every day and asking to use his phone so he could access one of his apps. Complainant said that approximately $940 was sent from his card through CashApp to various people without his knowledge. He said he believes the offender is the one who did it because he has stolen from him before. The alleged offender denied he transferred the money and said he was using the phone to access his Instagram account. He said he would not use the phone anymore.

THOMKIN DRIVE – Complainant said an unknown person drove through the front fence of his property the night before causing significant damage to the fence, which was painted white. While investigating the damage, a black inner fender with “Honda” on it was found near the fence. About 100 yards away from the site of the incident, a man was found standing next to a blue Honda Civic that appeared to have vehicle damage. White paint could be seen on the damaged area of the Civic and the driver’s side inner fender was missing. The driver said he was driving in the area and his vehicle got stuck. He denied ever being in the yard of the complainant and said he did not hit a fence. He said he did not know how the paint got on his car or how the damage occurred.

HIGHWAY 46 – Complainant said when she returned from a trip she thought someone had been in her residence. She said the next morning she found some rings and a necklace worth approximately $8,000 were missing. Upon investigating, no signs of entry were found in the house and nothing else was missing. She said she wanted a report done for insurance purposes. After walking through the hose again and speaking with the complainant, the deputy believes the complainant is trying to commit insurance fraud. The case was turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 26 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Three calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – One call Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Two accident calls, one first responder call and 29 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Three medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 49 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – Three calls Monday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday

Other agencies – 10 calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy