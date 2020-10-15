Police report, 10/15/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Baxter Wilton Funderburke, 20, Roundtree Street, Metter — two counts of sale of cocaine, two counts of use of communications facilities in commission of felonies involving controlled substances, two counts of possession of a firearm during commission of felonies, two counts of possession/use of drug-related objects.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Gabrielle Letitia Seay, 20, Norwood Drive — stop sign violation, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, underage possession of alcohol, obstruction, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ EDGEWOOD DRIVE — Police conducted a welfare check on a person who was crying and sitting by their front door. The person refused assistance.

▲ NORTH COLLEGE STREET — A woman said someone stole her car tag.

▲ BEST STREET — Keys and papers were stolen during a burglary.

▲ WEST JONES AVENUE — A woman said her brother stole four security cameras.

▲ RED ROOF INN — A person was cited for violating a previous criminal trespass warning.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ OLD RIVER ROAD NORTH — A man and woman broke up, and when she went to get her belongings, she damaged items in his house. Her ex-boyfriend reportedly struck another man she brought along with a tire iron. Deputies gave all involved information on seeking warrants.

▲ OTTIS LANE — An unwanted person was served with a criminal trespass warning and taken by deputies to another county.

▲ JOHN HEATH ROAD — A tenant complained of harassment by his landlord’s brother, who told deputies there was a dispute between him and family members over land ownership. He was served with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ KNOB CREEK DRIVE — Deputies responded to a criminal trespass complaint.

▲ HIGHWAY 67 — Someone reported a suspicious person.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police Department

▲ Officers issued 10 traffic citations and five traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Tuesday.

▲ DINING COMMONS — Officers responded to a verbal altercation.





BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department — one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 13 calls.

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office — three calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Office — three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — two calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police — one call.

▲ Metter Police Department — two calls.

▲ Portal Police Department — one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department — 34 calls.





➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department — two calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue — one call.





➤ Calls to Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups — 42 calls.

▲ Air Evac — one call.

▲ Bryan County 911 — one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 — one call.

▲ Screven County 911 — one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatches — two calls.

▲ Chatham County 911 — one call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ BULLOCH COUNTY EMS — one accident call, one first-responder call, 25 medical calls.

▲ CANDLER COUNTY EMS — five medical calls.

▲ EVANS COUNTY EMS — six medical calls.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon



