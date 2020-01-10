Police report, 10/1/20

Note: Arrest information, including spelling of names and addresses, is taken from Bulloch County Jail reports. Incident information comes from reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ William O’neal Perkins, 34, Wildwood Villas – failure to register as a convicted sex offender.

▲ Melinda Kaye Tarver, 34, William Edward Road, Pembroke – possession of methamphetamine, possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Anthony Kyle Tarver, 31, Miller Street Extension – possession of methamphetamine; possession/use of drug related objects.

▲ Timothy Roshaun Johnson, 42, Cedarwood Acres Mobile Home Park – battery/family violence.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kendall Aaron Jenkins, 30, Willow Hill Road – felony identity theft/fraud.

▲ Patrick Bernard Wesley, 21, Packinghouse Road – possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; drugs not in original container.

▲ Dareyl Ramone Hagan, 41, Kennedy Bridge Road, Register – battery/family violence, criminal trespass/damage to property.

▲ Steven Lynn Usry, 35, Glory Drive. Guyton – battery/family violence, 3rd-degree cruelty to children.





INCIDENTS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ STATESBORO PLACE CIRCLE – A person was charged in a burglary.

▲ DOLLAR GENERAL/FAIR ROAD – Someone was cited for shoplifting Kool-Aid and sugar.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Someone was cited for shoplifting $105 in consumable goods. Another was cited for shoplifting $84 in consumables and other items.

▲ SOUTH MAIN STREET – A drunk and disorderly person refused to leave a location and was arrested.

▲ BUCKHAVEN WAY – A woman’s neighbor messaged her after seeing someone peek over the fence and wandering in her back yard. The woman’s husband, who was home, asked police to serve the intruder with a criminal trespass warning.

▲ STAMBUK LANE – A suspect who reportedly interfered with an emergency call was charged with obstruction.

▲ WOODLANDS DRIVE – A woman who said her roommate attacked her was given information in seeking warrants

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ No incidents reported.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and no traffic warnings and assisted two motorists Tuesday.

▲ EAGLE VILLAGE – Officers investigated a report of a suspicious person.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Reports were not received Wednesday, Tuesday and Wednesday incidents will be published Friday.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon