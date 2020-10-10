Police report, 10/10/20

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.





ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Candler County Jail

▲ Anthony Ildefonsa Chapa, 30, Metter — obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

▲ Tayveion Deshawn Corbett, 18, Vidalia — fleeing/attempt to elude; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; open container; speeding; reckless driving.

▲ Taisiah Dayquan Stewart, 19, Vidalia — possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

▲ Kerry Joseph White, 42, Metter — DUI.

▲ Diamond Necole Lyons — DUI/less safe, speeding.

▲ Terry Griffin, 25, Metter — theft by taking.

▲ Michael Hizine, 28, Hampton — possession of a firearm during commission of a crime; possession of Ecstasy (MDMA); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

▲ Edward Devoun Johnson, 35, Metter — battery, robbery.

▲ David Matthew Phillips, 24, Portal — suspended license; speeding; seat belt violation.





➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Travis Lee Barber, 39, Twin Forks Road — wanted person (Madison County).

▲ Rodriquez Martinque Everett, 27, Nevils Daisy Road — parole violation.

▲ Darryl Maurice McNeal, 32, Cleve Hagan Road, Claxton — criminal trespass.





➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Eddaryn Shanard Fletcher, 25, Briarcliff Drive, Griffin — battery/family violence; criminal trespass; parole violation.

▲ Dykeem Quazon Hagins, 20, University Place — felony theft by taking, impersonating a public officer, carrying a concealed weapon

▲ Wilson Patrick McCubbins, 20, Henderson Road — two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance; two counts of use of communications facilities in committing a felony involving controlled substances.

▲ Vincent Deandre Peterson, 42, Johnson Street — possession if a Schedule I controlled substance; possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of a knife or firearm during commission of a felony.

▲ Tiiyanee Malelcia James, 41, Proctor Street — possession of cocaine; possession of a firearm during commission of a felony; possession f a Schedule IV controlled substance; manufacturing, sale, distribution or purchase of marijuana.

▲ Rasaun Khammal McCloud, 23, Noble Oaks Drive, Savannah — 2nd-degree criminal damage to property.

▲ Christopher Ramon Scott, 21, Packinghouse Road — possession of a firearm during commission of a felony; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; manufacturing, sale, distribution or purchase of marijuana; possession/use of drug-related objects.





➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Phillip Stacy May, 23, Montauk Drive, Richmond Hill — DUI/less safe, improper stopping in roadway.

▲ Haylie Michelle Holmes, 19, Monarch Apartments — DUI/less safe; speeding; failure to maintain lane.





➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Thomas Mitchell Boone, 19, River Oaks Drive, Richmond Hill — DUI/less safe; failure to maintain lane; underage possession of alcohol; obstruction.





— compiled by Holli Deal Saxon