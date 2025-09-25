Police Report - 9/26/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Trey Mortenson-Griffin, 35, Cypress St., Waycross – Wanted person.

Kelly Malcom Oglesby, 37, North College St. – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Isaiah Emanuel Chappel, 20, Friendship Road, Sylvania – Housing for Screven County.

Sherry Lynn Staggs, 51, Middleton Place, Clarkesville – Two counts financial transaction card fraud, criminal attempt to commit a felony, theft by taking misdemeanor.

Statesboro Police Department

Jarques Demonte Cone, 26, Norwood Drive – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, headlight requirements, tag lights required.

Monte Jerrod Seabrooks, 40, Baldwin St. – Simple assault/family violence, simple battery/family violence.

Michael Bryan Cox, 41, Lotts Road, Claxton – Wanted from Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office.

Ramon Aaron Maxey, 35, East Grady St. – Criminal trespass.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Five calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 26 calls Tuesday; 31 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department — Six calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department — One call Tuesday.

Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls Tuesday; 34 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 40 calls Tuesday; 31 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Tuesday.

Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Tuesday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one rescue call and 38 medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls, one fire call, one rescue call and 25 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; eight medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS — 10 medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 40 calls Tuesday; 52 calls Wednesday.

Air Transports – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Screven County 911 — One call Wednesday.

Other agencies — 12 calls Tuesday; 15 calls Wednesday.

—compiled by Jim Healy