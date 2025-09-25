Police Report - 9/26/25

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Trey Mortenson-Griffin, 35, Cypress St., Waycross – Wanted person.
Kelly Malcom Oglesby, 37, North College St. – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.
Isaiah Emanuel Chappel, 20, Friendship Road, Sylvania – Housing for Screven County.
Sherry Lynn Staggs, 51, Middleton Place, Clarkesville – Two counts financial transaction card fraud, criminal attempt to commit a felony, theft by taking misdemeanor.
Statesboro Police Department
Jarques Demonte Cone, 26, Norwood Drive – Probation violation for fingerprintable charge/felony, headlight requirements, tag lights required.
Monte Jerrod Seabrooks, 40, Baldwin St. – Simple assault/family violence, simple battery/family violence.
Michael Bryan Cox, 41, Lotts Road, Claxton – Wanted from Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office.
Ramon Aaron Maxey, 35, East Grady St. – Criminal trespass.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement Agencies
Brooklet Police Department — Five calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 26 calls Tuesday; 31 calls Wednesday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Claxton Police Department — One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Georgia Southern University Police Department — One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.
Metter Police Department — Six calls Tuesday; six calls Wednesday.
Portal Police Department — One call Tuesday.
Statesboro Police Department — 38 calls Tuesday; 34 calls Wednesday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department — 40 calls Tuesday; 31 calls Wednesday.
Claxton Fire Department — One call Tuesday.
Evans County Fire Department — Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Metter Fire Department — Two calls Tuesday.
Statesboro Fire Department — Two calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.
Emergency Medical Services
Bulloch County EMS — One accident call, one rescue call and 38 medical calls Tuesday; three accident calls, one fire call, one rescue call and 25 medical calls Wednesday.
Candler County EMS — One accident call and six medical calls Tuesday; eight medical calls Wednesday.
Evans County EMS — 10 medical calls Tuesday; seven medical calls Wednesday.
Calls to Other Agencies
911 hang-ups — 40 calls Tuesday; 52 calls Wednesday.
Air Transports – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Tuesday; one call Wednesday.
Screven County 911 — One call Wednesday.
Other agencies — 12 calls Tuesday; 15 calls Wednesday.
—compiled by Jim Healy