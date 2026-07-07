Police Report - 7/8/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Statesboro Police Department
Thomas Cordell Demby, 19, Orlando, Fla. – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Jaynesh Balvant Patel, 27, Brunswick – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to yield when entering highway.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 28 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – 10 calls Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 25 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.
Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – 36 calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one rescue call and 22 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – One fire call and five medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 37 calls Monday.
Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.
East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.
Effingham County 911 – One call Monday.
Georgia Power – One call Monday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
Screven County 911 – One call Monday.
Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Five calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy