Police Report - 7/8/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Statesboro Police Department

Thomas Cordell Demby, 19, Orlando, Fla. – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Jaynesh Balvant Patel, 27, Brunswick – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to yield when entering highway.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 28 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Five calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – 10 calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 36 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 25 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – 36 calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One accident call, one rescue call and 22 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – One fire call and five medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 37 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – Two calls Monday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Monday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Monday.

Georgia Power – One call Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Screven County 911 – One call Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Five calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy