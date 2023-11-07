Police Report - 7/11/23

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Anthony Houston Brinson, 28, Evans Mill Drive, Evans – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Griffin Jay Briscoe, 36, West Plum St., Jesup – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Herbert Lee Deloach, 23, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe alcohol, driving while license suspened or revoked/misdemeanor.

Garrett Alan Herb, 33, North Nelson Way – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Tamira Shantreal Jackson, 27, Princess Way – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Brandi Nicole Kaapa, 22, Cherrywood Drive, Ellabell – Disorderly conduct.

Travis Small, 55, North Grady St., Portal – Two charges deposit account fraud(bad checks) no more than $1,499/misdemeanor.

Cavin Lesjabbarjo Walker, 23, Morris St. – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, failure to stop at stop sign, expired driver’s license, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.

Wilfred Woodruff, 53, Burkhalter Road – Possession of methamphetamine, use of license plate with intent to conceal, driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag light required.

Statesboro Police Department

Darryl Damone Hagin, 44, Kennedy Bridge Road, Register – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

Bernard Harden, 28, Martin Luther King Drive, Soperton – Theft by taking/motor vehicle.

Kenneth Daniel Jenkins, 49, Foxlake Drive – Simple battery/family violence.

Vincent Dwayne McGriff, 39, Old Still Road, Pembroke – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass.

Brandon Alexis Williams, 44, Baldwin St. – Criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Waylo Tanner Cary, 17, Lexus Court, Rincon – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Christopher George Evans, 46, Packinghouse Road – DUI less safe alcohol.

Alexis Lopez Mendoza, 25, Cypress Lake Road – DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, possession od marijuana less than one oz.

Candido Rivera Rodriguez, 33, Camelia Drive – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 38 calls Friday; 23 calls Saturday; 26 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; seven calls Saturday; four calls Sunday.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45 — Six calls Friday; four calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Four calls Friday; three calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 37 calls Friday; 34 calls Saturday; 18 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 22 calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; five calls Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Friday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Saturday.

Metter Fire Department — Two calls Friday; five calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — Six calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — Three accident call, one rescue call and 38 medical calls Friday; one accident call, one coroner call and 20 medical calls Saturday; 18 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Three medical calls Friday; six medical calls Saturday; one medical call Sunday.

Evans County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; one accident call and two medical calls Saturday; three medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 62 calls Friday; 48 calls Saturday; 47 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Three calls Friday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Two calls Saturday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Effingham County 911 – One call Sunday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Friday; one call Saturday.

Screven County 911 – Two calls Sunday.

Georgia Power – One call Friday.

Jenkins County 911 – One call Friday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Friday.

Bulloch County Correctional Institute – One call Friday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – Two calls Sunday

Other agencies — Two calls Friday; three calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy