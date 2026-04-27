Police Report - 4/28/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Timothy Clements, 44, Portal – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance.

Mary Louise Craven, 29, Brooklet – Disorderly conduct, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, driving without a license, DUI less safe drugs, two counts DUI child endangerment/misdemeanor.

Larry Dixon, 53, Statesboro – Trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine, purchase, possession or sale, possession and use of drug related objects.

Samantha Makayla Lee, 23, Statesboro – Contempt of court.

Statesboro Police Department

Jamari Tyshaun Anderson, 19, Sylvania – Simple battery/family violence, criminal trespass damage to property.

Alasia Monya Bonner, 24, Statesboro – Reckless driving, criminal trespass damage to property.

Lakaya Requel Dekle, 43, Coach Lee Hil Blvd. – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Stephanie Victoria Lowery, 24, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Tamir Raime Manson, 24, Melbourne, Fla. – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Dyneshia Lashay McCollough, 23, Statesboro – Simple battery.

Raniya Tasia Moore, 18, Statesboro – Speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving without a license/misdemeanor.

Donovan Sthan Primus-Daniel, 20, Macon – Criminal trespass.

Hunter Robert Quinton, 22, Statesboro – Reckless conduct, criminal damage to property/first degree.

Irenie Shakur Roberts, 32, Statesboro – Driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Daytron Kalil Brown, 25, Monroe – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, suspended registration, no proof of insurance, violation of license restrictions, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Jakoby Treyshon Cosby, 20, Lanier Drive – DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Abel Lopez-Garcia, 31, Register – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Trellany Nysha Smith, 22, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, driving while license is suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes.

Ericka Sierra Wallace-Mingle, 27, Statesboro – DUI less safe alcohol, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to dim headlights.

Catrina Deniese Wright, 46, Garfield – DUI less safe combination 1-3, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, improper stopping in roadway.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Jennifer Riley Moller, 22, Woodstock – Simple battery.

BULLOCH CENTRAL 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement Agencies

Brooklet Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office — 26 calls Friday; 22 calls Saturday; 20 calls Sunday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office — Four calls Friday; eight calls Saturday; eight calls Sunday.

Claxton Police Department — One call Friday; one call Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office — Five calls Friday; one call Saturday; two calls Sunday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Metter Police Department — Five calls Friday; six calls Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Portal Police Department — Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Police Department — 41 calls Friday; 34 calls Saturday; 27 calls Sunday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department — 32 calls Friday; 37 calls Saturday; 21 calls Sunday.

Claxton Fire Department — One call Saturday; one call Sunday.

Evans County Fire Department — Three calls Friday; four calls Saturday; three calls Sunday.

Metter Fire Department — Eight calls Friday; two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Statesboro Fire Department — 12 calls Friday; one call Saturday; six calls Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Sunday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Sunday.

Emergency Medical Services

Bulloch County EMS — One accident call and 21 medical calls Friday; one accident t call and 29 medical calls Saturday; two accident calls, one coroner call and 22 medical calls Sunday.

Candler County EMS — Nine medical calls Friday; three medical calls Saturday; eight medical calls Sunday.

Evans County EMS — One accident call and eight medical calls Friday; seven medical calls Saturday; one fire call and nine medical calls Sunday.

Calls to Other Agencies

911 hang-ups — 33 calls Friday; 35 calls Saturday; 30 calls Sunday.

Air Transports – Two calls Friday; one call Sunday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Friday; two calls Saturday.

Language Line — One call Friday; three calls Sunday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Friday; one call Sunday.

Emanuel County 911 – Two calls Saturday; one call Sunday.

Screven County 911 – One call Friday.

Tattnall County 911 – Two calls Friday; one call Saturday.

Other agencies —Three calls Friday; six calls Saturday; two calls Sunday.

— compiled by Jim Healy