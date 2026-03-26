Police Report - 3/27/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Angela Marie Chassereau, 38, Pembroke – Truancy.

Anthony Lavon Dreissen, 31, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane.

Avery Yvonne Grieve, 20, Bluffton – Criminal trespass, Stalking, loitering or prowling, peeping tom.

Jamel Maurice Kinard, 38, Statesboro – Aggravated assault/family violence, terroristic threats and acts, cruelty to children third degree allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family violence.

Dwayne Charles Moore, 24, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of marijuana less than one oz., window tint.

Robert Aubrey Prosser, 67, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, reckless conduct, disorderly conduct, simple assault.

Timothy Brandon Starks, 30, Covington – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Danny Ray Berry, 52, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, theft by deception/misdemeanor, theft by conversion/felony, hit and run duty of driver to stop at or return to scene of accident.

Travon La’Darrius Browne, 20, Statesboro – Two counts obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass damage to property, battery/family violence first offense.

Keanu Jamilcolm Chaple, 33, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule II controlled substance, criminal trespass, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Shannon Ray Collins, 49, Statesboro – Two counts forgery first degree, false swearing.

Makayla Talise Flowers, 22, Stone Mountain – Criminal trespass, battery.

Charles Graham, 63, Brooklet – Theft by taking/felony, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Jessilyh Dakisha Gray, 45, Savannah – Giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer, driving without a license, endangering security interest/misdemeanor.

Jessica Cecile Morris, 44, Statesboro – Wanted from Bryan, Effingham and Chatham counties.

Mandrell Ty’Leak Prescott, 22, Statesboro – Five counts false report of a fire.

Tina Marie Sutton, 38, Claxton – Forgery first degree/Party to a crime.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Cameron Elijah Douglas, 26, Statesboro – DUI les safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, improper left or right turn, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Dylan Pierre Piner, 19, Statesboro – Theft by receiving stolen property/misdemeanor.

Fiyinfoluwa Ayomide Ofunyale, 18, Statesboro – Theft by taking/misdemeanor.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – One call Wednesday

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 13 calls Tuesday; 18 calls Wednesday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Claxton Police Department – One call Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Two calls Tuesday; two calls Wednesday.

Georgia Southern University Police Department – One call Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Metter Police Department – Six calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Portal Police Department – One call Wednesday.

Statesboro Police Department – 30 calls Tuesday; 17 calls Wednesday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 22 calls Tuesday; 35 calls Wednesday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Wednesday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Metter Fire Department – Eight calls Tuesday; three calls Wednesday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Four calls Tuesday; four calls Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Bulloch – Two calls Tuesday.

Georgia Forestry Candler – One call Tuesday; one call Wednesday.

Georgia Forestry Evans – One call Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – 25 medical calls Tuesday; two coroner calls and 35 medical calls Wednesday.

Candler County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday; five medical calls Wednesday.

Evans County EMS – Four medical calls Tuesday; six medical calls Wednesday.

Other Agencies

911 hang-ups – 35 calls Tuesday; 41 calls Wednesday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Tuesday.

East Georgia Regional Medical Center – One call Tuesday.

Screven County 911 – One call Wednesday.

Language Line – One call Wednesday.

Excelsior EMC – One call Wednesday.

Georgia Power – One call Wednesday.

Other agencies – Four calls Tuesday; seven calls Wednesday.

— compiled by Jim Healy